PDIP fired Effendi Simbolon because he contradicted its principles





Jakarta (ANTARA) – PDI Perjuangan spokesperson Aryo Seno Bagaskoro revealed that the reason his party fired politician Effendi Simbolon was because he disagreed with the ideals, ideas, values ​​and the principles of the party. According to Seno, PDI Perjuangan executives should establish political communication consistent with the party's principles. However, Effendi Simbolon did not do so. “Then inside case (case) Mr. Effendi Simbolon has never once failed his party to take a firm stand on matters of principle. value this,” Seno said during a press conference at the PDI Perjuangan DPP Office, Jakarta, on Sunday. Seno explained that Effendi Simbolon had a meeting with the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the 2024 regional elections. It is known that Jokowi supports pairs of regional head candidates who are different from the PDI Perjuangan, especially in DKI Jakarta. . “Mr. Effendi Simbolon met and communicated with Mr. Jokowi. It is another matter with other people, with other political figures, but it was a meeting with Mr. Jokowi, before taking a political measure that was different from the party's recommendation,” Séno said. Also read: Ganjar: Koster-Giri won in Bali thanks to the support of indigenous people In a separate meeting, PDI-P spokesperson Chico Hakim said the party bearing the symbol of a white-nosed bull was one of the most disciplined parties in Indonesia. Therefore, cadres must be loyal to the party's principles. However, Chico ensured that the dismissal of executives who disagreed with the principles first went through a democratic process within the party. “There are also many of our cadres who commit violations and still resort to mediation. However, Bung Effendi Simbolon's feelings are also not new. There is a kind of defiance towards the party decision and the gong is the Jakarta Pilkada,” he said. said. Previously, the PDI Perjuangan officially dismissed Effendi Simbolon for supporting a candidate for head of the region who was not supported by his party, namely the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono couple. Also read: Ganjar responds to PDIP defeat in Central Java regional elections “It's true, the person concerned was dismissed as a party member for violating the code of ethics, party discipline and statutes/regulations of PDI Perjuangan,” said PDI Perjuangan DPP Chairman , Djarot Syaiful Hidayat, contacted on Saturday in Jakarta. (30/11). Based on the Decree of the Central Leadership Council (DPP) of the PDI Perjuangan number 1648/KPTS/DPP/XI/2024 received by ANTARA, Effendi was dismissed because he did not heed the instructions of the DPP of the PDI Perjuangan regarding the recommendation of candidate pairs in the 2024 Jakarta Governor and Deputy Governor Election from PDI Perjuangan. This news was published on Antaranews.com with the title: PDI Perjuangan fired Effendi Simbolon because he contradicted its principles

