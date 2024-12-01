Mapping who controls what in Syria | News from the war in Syria





Rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham take control of a large part of Aleppo, one of Syria's largest cities.

Rebel forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), are advancing towards Aleppo and south towards Hama, just five days after launching a surprise offensive that may have triggered a new phase of the 13-year war in Syria. The Syrian army announced on Saturday a temporary withdrawal of its troops from Aleppo, the country's second largest city, saying it would regroup in preparation for the arrival of reinforcements for a counterattack. President Bashar al-Assad's forces had controlled Aleppo since 2016 with support from Iran, Russia and Hezbollah after a brutal air campaign by Russian warplanes helped al-Assad retake the city. approximately two million inhabitants. Who controls what? Four main groups are vying for control on the ground in Syria. They are: Syrian government forces: The army, the government's main military force, fights alongside the National Defense Forces, a pro-government paramilitary group. Syrian Democratic Forces: This predominantly Kurdish, US-backed group controls parts of eastern Syria. HTS and other allied rebel groups:HTS is the latest iteration of the Nusra Front, which had pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda until it severed those ties in 2016. Turkish and Syrian rebel forces aligned with Turkey: The Syrian National Army is a Turkish-backed rebel force in northern Syria. How did the offensive take place? On Wednesday, the day the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect, Syrian opposition forces, led by HTS, launched an offensive from their base in Idlib governorate, in the northwest Syria. The rebel group says the attacks are retaliation for recent Syrian government attacks on towns in Idlib, including Ariha and Sarmada, which resulted in civilian casualties, including the deaths of children, and aim to deter future attacks against the rebel stronghold. The operation marked the first major attack on Al-Assad's forces in the region since the 2020 Idlib ceasefire, brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. By Wednesday evening, the group had captured at least 19 towns and villages from pro-government forces, including military sites, as they moved into western Aleppo governorate. The Syrian regime responded by bombing rebel-held areas while the Russian Air Force carried out airstrikes. By Thursday, rebels had captured more territory and expelled government forces from villages in eastern Idlib, then began advancing toward the M5 highway, a strategic road that leads south to the capital, Damascus, located approximately 300 km (186 miles) away. Rebel forces had entered parts of Aleppo city on Friday after detonating two car bombs and engaging in fighting with government forces west of the city, according to a Syrian war monitor and fighters. Syrian state television said Russia was providing air support to the Syrian army. By Saturday, images and videos began circulating online showing rebel fighters taking photos next to Aleppo's ancient citadel as they advanced into the city. After taking Aleppo, the rebels advanced south, but reports are conflicting as to whether they reached the central city of Hama. The opposition announced an effort to expand safe zones and allow civilians displaced from Idlib to return home to the recently liberated territories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/1/who-controls-what-in-syria-in-maps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos