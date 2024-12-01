Could a small group of Republican senators block Donald Trump's agenda?





When Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office in January, he will preside over a coveted unified government, with his party controlling the White House, Senate and House of Representatives.

But a handful of more moderate Republican senators could still thwart the president-elect's legislative agenda, and even block the confirmation of some of his most controversial cabinet nominees.

The Republicans have a slim majority in the Senate, with 53 seats, compared to 47 for the Democrats. Republicans have 220 in the House, while Democrats are projected to have 215. But that lead could shrink when Trump appointees such as Elise Stefanik and Mike Waltz resign to take their new positions.

The margins are still quite tight on the Hill. There are institutional guardrails that will come into play, said Kevin Madden, senior partner at Penta, an advisory group and veteran of Republican presidential campaigns and Capitol Hill.

Those safeguards were on display last week, when controversial former congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew his nomination for U.S. attorney general after closed-door meetings with senators.

Matt Gaetz, second from left, walks with JD Vance, center, on Capitol Hill. Gaetz faced allegations of sexual misconduct, including having sex with underage girls. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Four key Republican figures were among those reportedly challenging Gaetz's nomination: outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Utah's new senator John Curtis.

The party's slim majority means all eyes will be on the four senators, along with a handful of other senators, as the administration prepares for a grueling confirmation process for other controversial nominees and battles legislation on everything from government funding to massive tax plans. cuts.

Many Washington veterans say the relatively small group of Republican lawmakers could torpedo several of Trump's other cabinet picks.

It wasn't just a brush fire, Madden said, referring to Gaetz, who has faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, including having sex with underage girls, but denies any wrongdoing. There were four or five [fires] set simultaneously, he added, highlighting other appointments that have raised alarms in Washington.

Critics question whether three choices in particular will stand up to Senate scrutiny. Tulsi Gabbard nominated for Director of National Intelligence, Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense and Robert F Kennedy Jr for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Gabbard, a National Guard veteran, has expressed pro-Russian views and been criticized for praising Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, while Hegseth was questioned over a sexual assault allegation. Hegseth has never been charged with a crime and denies any wrongdoing, but agreed to a confidential financial settlement with his accuser.

Kennedy, meanwhile, has critics on the right, who resent his previous comments supporting abortion rights, and the center, who worry about his vaccine skepticism.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said health care appointees should be subject to thorough committee investigations before a vote is held. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

At an event in Washington last week, Collins said Kennedy and other health care appointees, including celebrity physician Mehmet Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, should make the subject to thorough investigation by the committee before any vote is taken.

The moderate senator, who has represented Maine for nearly three decades, has at times clashed with Trump.

During the president-elect's first term, she was one of seven Republicans who voted against his efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare. Three years later, she was the only Republican senator to vote against Trump's last-minute nomination of conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But Collins has also acted closely with his party on several occasions, including voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice.

Murkowski, another moderate and longtime senator from Alaska, has a similarly independent streak. In 2010, she lost a Republican primary to a right-wing Tea Party candidate, but was re-elected as a write-in candidate whose name is written by voters, even though they are not on the ballot. In the first Trump administration, she opposed Kavanaugh's nomination.

Curtis is less well known. An incumbent Republican congressman, he was elected to the Senate this month to replace Mitt Romney, a staunch Trump critic who decided not to run again.

Mitch McConnell, left, and Utah's new senator, John Curtis, second from left. Curtis refused to support Trump in the 2024 primaries Angelina Katsanis/AP

Although Curtis has been less publicly critical of the president-elect than Romney, he is considered a moderate and has embraced liberal causes such as fighting climate change and protecting same-sex marriage. He also refused to support Trump in the 2024 primaries.

Meanwhile, many on Capitol Hill expect that McConnell will not hesitate to take on Trump in the new Congress. The Kentucky senator handed over leadership of the Senate to John Thune in January after nearly two decades as Republican leader, freeing him from re-election concerns.

McConnell has a complicated relationship with the president-elect. He refused to support Trump's efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 victory and blamed him for inciting the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. But he ultimately endorsed the former president's second bid for the House White and was mocked by Trump for it.

He has made no secret of their long-standing disagreements, particularly on foreign policy issues. McConnell is considered a Russia hawk and a strong supporter of NATO and the Senate's institutional norms.

Other names floated as possible obstacles to Trump include Bill Cassidy, the Louisiana senator who, along with Collins and Murkowski, was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of inciting insurrection during his second trial in impeachment; and Indiana Republican Todd Young, who refused to support Trump's latest White House campaign.

Several upcoming Senate nominations could also tip the balance in Trump's agenda.

Moderate Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has yet to nominate someone to replace JD Vance who will resign his Senate post to become vice president while Florida Governor and former Trump rival Ron DeSantis , must choose who should replace outgoing Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump's pick for secretary. of state. One candidate for the role is the president's elected daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, but DeSantis could choose a figure seen as less beholden to the Maga movement.

Yet many hardened Washington veterans, including most Democrats, believe few Republicans will be willing to fight Trump given his tight grip on the party and his tendency to retaliate against his critics.

We saw half-hearted attempts to develop a backbone when at least a handful of Republicans refused to even entertain the idea of ​​confirming Gaetz…but I'm not sure how many times It will happen, said Jim Manley, a former aide. to Senate Democratic leaders, including the late Harry Reid and Ted Kennedy.

He added: I'm just not convinced that when push comes to shove and the president puts everything on the line, enough Senate Republicans will stand up to him.

