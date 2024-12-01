List of high positions in Indonesia held by national police officers





Bacaini.ID, JAKARTA A number of state agencies and institutions in Indonesia were headed by officers of the Indonesian Republic Police (Polri) during the Joko Widodo administration. Here are several high-ranking positions in Indonesia held by police officers other than the National Police Chief, Corruption Eradication Commission Chairman, BNN Chief, and BIN Chief during the Joko Widodo administration: * Budi Gunawan: has been head of the National Intelligence Agency (BIN) since September 9, 2016. * Ronny Franky Sompie: Director General of Immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights since August 2015. * Budi Waseso: Principal Director of the Logistics Agency (Bulog). * Syafruddin: Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform since August 15, 2018. * Suhardi Alius: head of the National Anti-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) since 2016. * Inspector General Andap Budhi Revianto: Inspector General of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. * Inspector General Reinhard Silitonga: Director General of Prison Services, Ministry of Law and Human Rights. *Inspector General Setyo Wasisto: Inspector General of the Ministry of Industry. * Inspector General Mochamad Iriawan: Acting Governor of West Java, appointed on June 18, 2018. * Komjen Pol (Ret.) Syafruddin: Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform, appointed on August 15, 2018. * Police Commissioner General (retired) Paulus: Acting Governor of West Papua, appointed on 22 October 2021. These positions demonstrate the important role played by high-ranking national police officers in government and state institutions under Joko Widodo's administration. Publisher: Hari Tri Wasono Disclaimer: This article was written using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Contact the Bacaini.ID editorial team if there is anything that needs to be corrected to improve our writing.

Print this



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bacaini.id/daftar-jabatan-tinggi-di-indonesia-yang-pernah-dijabat-perwira-polri/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos