PM Modi after attending DGP/IGP conference





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said new-age threats such as “cybercrime and misuse of AI figured prominently” in the deliberations on the second day of the DGP/IGP conference in Bhubaneswar.

Prime Minister Modi attended the 59th All-India Conference of Directors General/Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar on November 30 and December 1.

“Extensive deliberations continued on the second day of the DGP/IGP conference in Bhubaneswar. Key discussions on national security challenges, urban policing and new age threats such as cybercrime and misuse of AI were the focus of the conference,” PM Modi said in an article on X. Extensive deliberations continued on the second day of the DGP/IGP conference in Bhubaneswar. Key discussions on national security challenges, urban policing and new age threats such as cybercrime and misuse of AI were the focus of the conference. pic.twitter.com/FTUkdwUz9C Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2024 Earlier in the day, Mr Modi also addressed the meeting and spoke about the importance of “SMART policing, leveraging artificial intelligence and modernizing our forces to make them future ready”.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, during the farewell session, Prime Minister Modi distributed the Presidential Police Medals for distinguished services to officers of the Intelligence Bureau.

In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Modi noted that extensive discussions took place during the conference on the domestic and international dimensions of security challenges and expressed satisfaction over the counter-strategies that emerged from the discussions.

During his speech, the Prime Minister expressed concern about potential threats generated by digital fraud, cybercrime and AI technology, particularly the potential of deepfakes to disrupt social and family relationships. As a countermeasure, he called on police leaders to convert the challenge into an opportunity by harnessing the dual powers of India's 'AI', artificial intelligence and ambitious India.

He expanded the mantra of SMART policing and called on the police to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent. Appreciating the initiatives taken in urban policing, he suggested that each of these initiatives be brought together and implemented fully in 100 cities across the country. He called for the use of technology to reduce police workload and suggested that the police station become the focal point for resource allocation.

Discussing the success of hackathons in solving some key problems, the Prime Minister suggested also considering organizing a national police hackathon. The Prime Minister also highlighted the need to focus more on port security and prepare a future action plan in this regard.

Recalling the unprecedented contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Prime Minister urged the entire security establishment, from the MHA to the police station, to pay tribute on the occasion of his 150th anniversary of birth next year, by deciding to set and achieve a target on any aspect likely to improve the image, professionalism and capabilities of the police. He urged the police to modernize and realign themselves with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

During the Conference, in-depth discussions were held on existing and emerging national security challenges, including counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, cybercrime, economic security, immigration, coastal security and drug trafficking. Deliberations were also held on emerging security issues along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies to counter malicious speech. In addition, a review was undertaken of the implementation of the newly promulgated key criminal laws, law enforcement initiatives and best practices as well as the security situation in the neighborhood.

The Prime Minister offered valuable insights during the debates and set out a roadmap for the future.

The conference was also attended by the Union Home Minister, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, National Security Advisor, Ministers of State for Home and Union Home Minister . The conference, which was held in a hybrid format, was also physically attended by DGsPs/IGsPs of all States/UTs and heads of CAPFs/CPOs and over 750 officers of various ranks virtually from all States/UTs , adds the press release.

