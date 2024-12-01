Ten years later: President Xi's book on governance has huge global impact

On November 15, in Lima, Peru, on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Chilean President Gabriel Boric presented the fourth volume of the collection to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi Jinping: the governance of Chinain Spanish, which he had brought to the Santiago International Book Fair, and asked the Chinese president to sign on the title page, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Such scenes are familiar in the Chinese president's interactions with foreign leaders. Impressed by the success of the Chinese way, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in his foreword to the Uzbek edition, said that Xi's book offered inspiration and important advice for governing a country, developing a market economy adapted to national characteristics and protect public interests. » reported the Xinhua news agency.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the publication of Xi Jinping: the governance of China. Until now, the four-volume collection, which has been translated into more than 40 languages ​​and distributed to more than 180 countries and regions, has been widely regarded as the “golden key” to understanding the Chinese miracle and the ” revelation” to address global issues. development problems.

Several foreign scholars who participated in the translation, publication and in-depth study of the collection shared with the Global Times why this publication continues to be popular around the world.

An authoritative source for understanding China

Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, considered signing a contract with the China Foreign Language Publication Administration to translate and publish the Thai version of the fourth volume of the collection as one of the research center's most notable achievements this year.

As a translator, Wirun believes his involvement in this project is deeply meaningful. “When reading and translating the fourth volume, I had the impression of consulting a wise man. We are committed to providing an authoritative source for Thailand and the international community to understand China's governance strategies in the new era through accurate and authentic translation. “Wirun told the Global Times.

Having studied in China since 1997, Wirun has a deep understanding of China. He believes that the country's development is reflected not only in the increasingly rich material and spiritual life of its population, but also in the confidence and patriotism of its citizens, as well as in the strategic vision of its leaders for development. of human society.

The Thai language edition of the book Xi Jinping: the governance of China Volume 1 was officially released in Thailand in April 2017, receiving a warm response and significant attention from mainstream Thai society, with the then Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha recommending the book to members from the cabinet on several occasions.

Wirun, who has been researching China for a long time, carefully studied the first volume of the collection. “The contents of this book inspired me greatly. The path taken by China is precisely the experience that developing countries like us must learn from. I feel honored to participate in the translation and publication of its Thai version from the second volume.” he said.

Many Thais, or foreigners in general, have long relied on Western media for information about China, which can lead to misunderstandings about China's political system and human rights situation.

The translation of this book allows the international community to gain a systematic understanding of the treasure trove of ideas created by Chinese leaders. He hopes that more people can better perceive the governance philosophy and overall vision of China's top leader through this book.

During the translation process, he and his team meticulously thought about how to accurately express the original meaning while ensuring that Thai readers could grasp the essence of the content.

“For example, in the first topic of Volume II, President Xi cites the saying of The Book of Rites: The Great Learning, “Win popular support and you will win the country; lose it, and you will lose the country. Through our careful study, we understood the meaning of this ancient saying and then translated it directly into Thai while making it clear that President Xi's intention in quoting it is to emphasize that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) must adhere to a people-centered approach. approach and stand with the people, which is the fundamental guarantee to overcome difficulties and risks,” Wirun said.

The director believes that the views, concepts and experiences expressed in this collection have significant reference value not only for Thailand, but also for today's world.

“The collection has a profound impact on countries in the South. China, as a member of the South, has shown these governments a direction of development and enabled countries around the world to consider their own paths towards modernization” , he stressed. .

An Eastern Perspective for Multilateralism