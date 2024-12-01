Why Labor's short honeymoon is both predictable and difficult to fix

Which batch are you then? It's a good job that you're Greens, otherwise I would have given you a good mouthful. I would have said that you had drunk the pensioners and now you were going to get drunk. Said at the door during the Farnley and Wortley, Leeds by-election in October 2024, won by Labour's Green Party.

A short and tumultuous honeymoon

After Labor's historic victory in the general election on July 4, 2024, most commentators seemed to anticipate the normal honeymoon of a new government in which the rosy glow of success would overpower the harsh and inevitable reality. Some gave it between six months and a year. However, when Rachel Reeves announced in July the end of the winter fuel allowance for most pensioners, followed by articles starting September 15 about Keir Starmer's acceptance of thousands of pounds in gifts from a Labour's millionaire friend, it seemed the honeymoon had ended more abruptly. than expected.

By September 21 An Opinium Research poll found Starmers' net approval rating had fallen to -26%a drop of 45 percentage points since the massive success of the July 4 elections. The new Labor administration's successes in effectively handling the summer's right-wing riots, an impressive King's Speech on proposed legislation and a busy foreign policy agenda have been overshadowed by media coverage of cruelty towards pensioners juxtaposed with images of the Starmers. live in luxury, courtesy of their rich friends.

This image was not helped by stories of friction within internal government circles, allegedly centered on the Starmers' chief of staff, Sue Gray, which ultimately led to her leaving her post on October 6.

Labor has argued that all of the above is part of a right-wing media campaign that was inevitable, that Starmer has done nothing illegal, that gifts to politicians have been around for hundreds of years and that this what matters is transparency, not the gifts themselves. . What's more, apologists say, the media had a personal vendetta against Gray because she was the official whose May 2022 Partygate Report was the instigator of the humiliation and disgrace of Boris Johnson.

Political incompetence

Labor protests have a certain credibility. No one has suggested that anything illegal took place, and there is no doubt that politicians of all parties have always accepted gifts, usually without any suggestion of corruption or political compromise. Senior ministers attending major sporting or artistic events are probably, in many ways, a healthy way of signaling an understanding of and connection to the cultural life of the country.

However, gifting clothes worth thousands of pounds to a Prime Minister and his wife, already wealthy compared to most people, appears to be an avoidable goal in the court of public opinion. Especially when the haters of the media can compare it with the reduced fuel allowance in winter. The smallest details about protecting those claiming pension credit or similar benefits have been lost in accusations of hypocrisy.

Worse still, he felt that Labor was no better than the rest at repeating a phrase often heard on the doorstep, and that you were there for yourselves anyway. The public seemed to think that the relief they felt at getting rid of the Tories after 14 years of incompetence, corruption, greed, neglect, austerity and aloofness had been misguided. Here we go again with the same kind of people. They just wear a different rosette.

The question was: would Labor pay for its political incompetence? The fact that Labor did not foresee this suggests that they are not listening to the right people.

Defeats in local elections

Labor's defeat by the Greens in Leeds on October 10 is not an isolated case. Labor had already lost a seat the previous week to the Greens in Lancaster.and before that, in a by-election in Hackney, he had lost another seat to them on September 12.

Labor could argue that handing local council by-election defeats to the Green Party was unfortunate but unimportant. They are playing the long game and what matters is public opinion in the next general election in 2028 or 2029.

While this is possible, with each loss the confidence of local Labor is shaken and the confidence of the Green Party locally and nationally is strengthened. Each victory also helps the Green Party resolve its main problem in the first-past-the-post voting system. The Greens have good policies, but they are not electable. The public is starting to feel that voting Green is not a useless vote and that it can win the elections.

So why are Labor so wrong?

It seemed inexplicable. The Labor Party, which had been so carefully and narrowly managed in opposition as it sought to reverse the 2019 earthquake, was making huge mistakes in government that were just as easy to avoid. Starmer is not an idiot, whatever you may think of him, and he is surrounded by intelligent, professional advisers and fellow politicians. How could they have been so wrong?

They should have looked no further than Rishi Sunak's mistake when he left a World War II commemoration earlier than anyone else on June 6. He's not stupid. He is surrounded by highly paid advisors. How could he have made such a fundamental mistake, for which he was widely criticized and for which he ended up apologizing? Labor, then in opposition, said it was because he was out of touch with reality; he didn't know what ordinary people thought. How ironic.

The Labor candidate in the Farnley and Wortley by-election was a microcosm of Labor's problems. Living in south Leeds, she had previously been a Labor councilor in north west Leeds. lose his seat to a locally based Green in May 2024. She didn't know the Farnley and Wortley area of ​​West Leeds, but she was intelligent, articulate, experienced and pleasant. An obvious choice, Labor thought.

There was good precedent for this in West Leeds. Rachel Reeves, the current Chancellor of the Exchequer, was chosen to run for the safe seat of West Leeds in 2010, despite being based in London (although she had previously worked in Leeds). The fact that the Green Party candidate in Farnley and Wortley has lived in West Leeds all his life and in the ward for over 40 years (and was a councilor for 20 of them) has not been taken into account into account.

Disconnected candidates?

This is the core of Labour's problem. Too many of their elected officials are not representative of the territory. They are political careerists. This is a problem for other parties as well, but it seems to affect Labor more as they claim to be the party of ordinary people.

The typical Labor careerist might complete a degree in politics or a related discipline, while active in their university's party, followed by an internship or advisory/research role with an MP. They might fight for an unwinnable seat, just for the experience, and eventually, given the psephological dice roll and perhaps an impressive, election-winning resume, they'll have the chance to run for a winnable seat.

Torsten Bell, MP for Swansea West since the July general election, is a good example. An Oxford and London graduate, former political director to Ed Miliband, former special adviser to Alistair Darling and high-profile leader of the Resolution Foundation think tank, he had no connection with Swansea. He will probably be an excellent young minister, and perhaps a future cabinet member. What he won't be is a Swansea representative.

The budget and the farmers

The October budget is another example. Regardless of how accurate the Treasury or the National Farmers Union may be about the number of farms that will be affected by the new inheritance tax laws, Labor has certainly lost the public relations battle which, once again, was useless. Following July's massive election victory, Labor was left with 50 MPs representing predominantly rural constituencies. A closer look at the voting figures would have revealed that this was not so much due to an increase in support for the Labor Party, but mainly a shift away from the Conservative vote to Reform UK Ltd, the Liberal Democrats and even the Labor Party Green.

Do these 50 Labor MPs really represent their new constituencies? They can undoubtedly cite public meetings, surgeries, social media communications, newspaper columns and emails.

The question is not how hard they work, but do they really understand their field? If they had, they would have known that the most sacred cow (no pun intended) for a farmer is the ability to pass the farm down to their children. If Labor's intention was to go after the mega-rich who were using lax land inheritance laws to avoid tax, then they could easily have followed the path of many other countries who exempt working farmers and who pass on their farm to their children. This was not the case, however, as many of the 50 MPs did not understand the areas they claimed to represent and were therefore unable to avoid their own political agenda.

This is a crisis for our democracy

The situation is bigger than Labour's electoral woes. Everywhere in the West, there is the feeling that representative democracy no longer functions as it used to. The rise of populism in the Americas, Europe and Asia has many causes, but one of them is certainly the failure of parliamentary systems.

Part of the answer probably lies in proportional representation but, ironically and even conversely, it is about ensuring that elected representatives actually understand those they represent. The alternative is uncertain; but it probably involves the decline of the authority of elected governments and the growth of direct action and street politics.