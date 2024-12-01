



On the night of November 5, Teresa Sasse and her husband Scott ate dinner in front of the television as they settled in to watch the election results. They stayed up well past midnight, retiring only after it became clear that Donald Trump had been elected president for a second time.

There was no champagne, no corks popping. The couple didn't even have dessert.

But Sasse was delighted and relieved.

The 64-year-old Oregon small business owner Puddin River Chocolates briefly considered leaving the country if Kamala Harris was elected. But after talking it over with her husband, Sasse decided that no matter what happened in the presidential race, they would get through it.

Her husband, who runs a one-man landscaping business, had passed on some wisdom from his grandfather, that the president is just a solitary individual and that life is what you make of it.

I thought, well, you adapt, Sasse said. You recover.

Now, with Trump returning to the White House, Sasse is brimming with optimism. She hopes her small candy business will prosper, her tax burden will decrease and health care will become more affordable, allowing her to extend benefits to her handful of employees. And perhaps most importantly, Sasse hopes he won't have to worry so much about the crushing weight of inflation.

I felt good, she said of the feeling she felt when she realized Trump was destined for a second term.

Views of the 47th President, Inside and Out

Love it or hate it, most people seem to do one or the other. Trump promises a very consistent and powerful presidency. His far-reaching and blatantly disruptive proposals appear destined to have a major impact not only in the short term, but perhaps well beyond.

Over the next two years, between now and the 2026 midterm elections, I plan to travel the country and provide a periodic overview of the Trump 2.0 presidency. Not to his attempts to exact personal vengeance, to reconstitute the roots and branches of Washington, or to engineer a lasting partisan realignment. (Other columns may address these items.)

But rather as a force, for better or worse, affecting the lives and livelihoods of countless Americans.

I first met Sasse in mid-October, when she attended a panel discussion hosted by Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a freshman Republican seeking re-election to the House in one of the congressional races the most competitive in the country. (She ended up narrowly losing to her Democratic opponent and was chosen by Trump to lead the Labor Department, much to Sasse's delight.)

Sasse was among a small group of Portland-area business owners and law enforcement officials who gathered in a separate part of an Oregon City banquet hall as a Constant rain fell on the streets outside. For more than an hour, they recounted horror stories about how the pandemic, then a period of rising crime and homelessness, drove away customers and put their livelihoods in jeopardy.

When his turn came, Sasse lamented the soaring production costs of his European-style chocolates, shipped across the country. She did not blame President Biden for the surge in prices of cocoa, the main ingredient she imports by the tons. But she never paid more, Sasse said, for eggs, butter, cream and other key ingredients and she placed the blame squarely on the president.

Teresa Sasse, second from left, during her visit to Ecuador. She hopes health care will become more affordable under the elected presidency so it can be provided as a social benefit.

(Thérèse Sassé)

Sasse said the price hikes and rising payroll costs were so severe that she wasn't sure her business would survive if Trump failed to retake the White House.

We had a phone interview recently as Sasse, just back from a Rotary Club meeting, was packing eight-piece boxes of assorted truffles.

A California native and graduate of Sacramento State, Sasse settled in Canby, Ore., a small town in the Willamette Valley south of Portland, about three decades ago. After a brief career as a paralegal and several years in the delicatessen and catering sector, she opened her chocolate factory in 2002.

Puddin River Chocolates, south of Portland in Oregon's Willamette Valley.

(Google Maps)

Discussing politics is one thing. Sasse became positively rhapsodic when the discussion turned to chocolate.

Oh my God, what you can do is endless, she said, her words flying like a joyful explosion of confetti. I never considered myself an artist at all. I can't draw a picture to save your soul. But with chocolate, you can do just about anything you can think of or dream of, as long as you know how to temper it. …It's his passion. It's magical. It's a wow factor. It's just one of the coolest things I've ever done.

His feelings toward Trump are not as exultant. I don't always like some of the things he says, Sasse admitted.

But the main thing is its result.

I think he's an intelligent man. He's a businessman, Sasse said. I think he did a good job in the four years he was president. You know, I don't care about his personal trash or anything. It doesn't affect me. What affects me is the way he is going to run this government and this country, and I feel that he loves this country, that he is passionate about it, that he wants it and that he wants us to succeed .

Sasse voted for Trump in 2016 and again in 2020, and is highly unlikely to turn away from him in this presidential election. Still, she said Harris has given her no reason to reconsider her support for the former president.

Sasse imports cocoa by the ton for its chocolates, and its cost has skyrocketed, as have those of domestic ingredients such as eggs and dairy.

(Thérèse Sassé)

Nothing. Nothing she did convinced me that everything would be okay, she said of the Democrat, or that Sasse would stop fighting to keep her business afloat. I think prices would have continued to rise.

One part of the Harris agenda particularly angered Sasse. Hoping to boost small businesses, the vice president called for expanding the tax incentive for startup expenses from $5,000 to $50,000.

What if [those] who have already started, Sasse asked rhetorically, who have never received a penny to maintain or help us?

She quickly spoke of her hopes for the next four years.

She would like to see Trump fix the country's dysfunctional immigration system. Stem the flow of jobs abroad. Peace abroad and more tranquility at home would also be benefits, she said.

But Sasse was most focused on what Trump could do for small business owners like her.

We need someone to listen to us, she said. They were the backbone of America, but they were being crushed. … It's a difficult situation to live in right now.

There's nothing sweet about it.

