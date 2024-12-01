Prabowo and Jokowi's support has no significant impact on Ridwan Kamil-Suswono's eligibility in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections





VISI.NEWS | JAKARTA – Exit poll results conducted by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) for the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections show that the approval of President Prabowo Subianto and 7th President Joko Widodo for the duo of candidates for the position of Governor and Deputy Governor of Jakarta Ridwan Kamil-Suswono did not have a significant impact on the pair's electability. According to SMRC Executive Director Deni Irvani in an exit poll conducted on Wednesday (11/27/2024), among the group of voters who were aware of Prabowo's support, Ridwan Kamil's electability -Suswono was recorded at only 38%. This figure is not higher, in fact slightly lower than the group that did not know Prabowo's support, which had an electability of 39%. Likewise, in the group of voters who knew about Jokowi's support, RK-Suswono's electability was recorded at 37%, which is also lower than those who did not know, namely 40%. The analysis results show that Prabowo and Jokowi's endorsements generally do not have a positive impact on RK-Suswono's electability. “There is no evidence that RK-Suswono's electability became higher after being endorsed by these two national figures,” Deni said on Sunday (1/12/2024). Exit Poll and Quick Count Methodology This exit poll was conducted among 552 randomly selected respondents, with a margin of error of 4.56% and a confidence level of 95%. Respondents were interviewed face-to-face to ensure more accurate data quality. The relevance of support from national figures Although the endorsements of Prabowo and Jokowi did not result in a significant increase in Ridwan Kamil-Suswono's electability, this result reflects the complexity of Jakarta's political dynamics. Support from national figures does not necessarily directly influence voter preferences at the local level, which are strongly influenced by a variety of factors, including candidate performance, local politics, and public confidence in existing candidates. So, even though these two national figures have great influence on national politics, electability at the local level like that of Jakarta Pilkada shows different results and depends more on local dynamics and the specific needs of voters. @ffr

