China and the United States must properly manage their differences





The previous trade war The second trade war Mutually beneficial cooperation Donald Trump's victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the recent US presidential elections could worsen the trade confrontation between the two great powers. the shock wave of which would also affect Europe. Currently, Trump is ready to impose 60% tariffs on all products from the Asian giant and would also increase tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles by 100 or 200%, in the event that China enters Taiwan. as stated in a recent interview. And, on the other hand, it would also establish a universal tariff of 10% for products from any other country. A drone view shows containers in the new megaport being built by Chinese state-owned Cosco Shipping, which promises to shorten shipping routes to Asia for Peruvian and some Brazilian goods, in Chancay, Peru, on October 24, 2024. REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE The previous trade war In 2018, when President Trump launched a trade war against China, there was talk that the country could soon overtake the United States as the world's leading power.; Despite this, at present, due to real estate problems, debt and deflation, China is not ready to face a new trade battle. In 2022, bilateral trade reached its peak, But after 20 years as the largest exporter of goods to the United States, China was overtaken by Mexico in 2023, due to a 20% decline in its export volume. In 2023, it is estimated that just under 30% of Chinese exports will go to the richest Group of Seven (G7) countries, compared to 48% in 2000, according to investment management firm Matheus Asia. This indicates that, despite the decrease in trade with the United States, the global export figure is currently 14%, compared to 13% before the tariffs of the first Trump administration. Regardless, after the first trade war, which continued during Joe Biden's term in office, China and its companies began to actively reduce their trade dependence on the United States and even, as said trade war newsletter author Dexter. Roberts, China has been preparing for this day for some time. The United States is much less important for its trade network [que antes]. Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump – REUTERS/TOM BRENNER The second trade war Chinese leaders are ready to confront the United States if Trump triggers a second trade war by imposing tariffs of more than 60% on imported goods. Economists estimate that figure could cut China's economic growth rate in half, but that the country could look to its vast domestic market to boost its economy. Anyway, China is not one of the only countries that could be affected by the customs duties that Donald Trump wants to impose, since he has proposed a customs duty of between 10 and 20% on all imported goods. A huge increase from the current 2%. Immediately after proclaiming himself the winner of the presidential elections, Donald Trump has promised to impose 25% tariffs on all imports from Mexico and Canada, in addition to increasing existing taxes on products imported from China by 10%. On November 15, a few days after Trump took office, Xi Jinping said Donald Trump's threat to impose imports on China after returning to the White House represents a historic setback, as already happened in the first administration of the American president. Mutually beneficial cooperation Despite this, Xi Jinping congratulates current US President through a telephone call in which he mentioned that it was necessary to find ways of understanding between the United States and China, since both countries would benefit from cooperation, but would suffer from confrontation. The current Chinese president also said that the United States and China need to strengthen dialogue and communication, in addition to handling their differences appropriately. We hope that both sides will uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation. Mention Xi Jinping.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atalayar.com/articulo/economia-y-empresas/xi-jinping-china-estados-unidos-deben-gestionar-adecuadamente-diferencias/20241201160000208081.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

