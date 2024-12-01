PDIP reveals reason for dismissing Effendi Simbolon: because he met and collaborated with Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle or PDIP revealed the reasons why it sanctioned the dismissal of its executive, Effendi Simbolon. PDIP spokesperson Aryo Seno Bagaskoro said the reason for the dismissal was that Effendi met and collaborated with the 7th president, Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

This meeting, he said, was one of the causes of Effendi's political maneuver in supporting the duo of candidates promoted by the Indonesian Advanced Coalition or KIM Plus, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono in the Jakarta electoral district .

“(Effendi) met with Pak Jokowi before taking policy measures different from the party's recommendations,” said Seno at the DPP PDIP office in Jakarta, Sunday, December 1, 2024.

The PDIP nominates its cadre, Pramono Anung-Rano Karno, to participate in the Jakarta legislative elections. The duo of PDIP candidates faced a candidate from KIM Plus and Jokowi's champion, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono.

Seno revealed that PDIP always takes a firm stance against its cadres who deviate from the party's principles and values. According to him, Effendi Simbolon's actions in communicating with Jokowi were not in line with the party's values.

“So when we talk about Mr. Jokowi, we (talk) about various problems and political sins that have occurred recently,” he said.

Seno believes that Jokowi has disrupted the foundations of the country's political civilization. This, he said, was proven by a number of public criticisms of the former president.

For this reason, he said, PDIP acted decisively by dismissing Effendi Simbolon. “If (meeting) with others, of course the party will always carry out a mediation process. But if we speak with Pak Jokowi today, the party will adopt firm principles,” Seno said.

The sanction for the dismissal of Efendi Simbolon from PDIP is contained in a letter dated November 28, 2024. The document was signed by PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri and General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto.

Effendi Simbolon's meeting with Jokowi took place while both were present at Ridwan Kamil-Suswono's campaign program in Central Jakarta on November 18. At the time of this meeting, Effendi Simbolon still had the status of PDIP executive.

Effendi Simbolon's political maneuvers were not limited to the Jakarta election campaign. This Senayan lawmaker once gave the signal to support Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election.

Effendi, who is a PDIP politician, expressed his support for then presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto. He gave this signal of support when the PDIP officially nominated Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate.

Tempo tried to contact Effendi Simbolon to ask him the reasons for his maneuver towards the opposing camp of his party. However, Effendi only responded to the WhatsApp message with a sticker reading “God bless you.”

Alfitria Nefi contributed to the writing of this article.

