PM Modi urges police to modernize, realign with 'Viksit Bharat' at DG-IG conference

Last update: December 01, 2024, 9:02 p.m. IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the police. (ANI Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the police to focus on modernization and align with the vision of Viksit Bharat, while calling for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the police, a an official said on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing the 59th All-India Conference of Directors General and Inspector Generals of Police in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar. Prime Minister Modi attended the conference on November 30 and December 1, a statement said.

In the statement, the PMO said: During the farewell session, Prime Minister Modi distributed the Presidential Police Medals for Distinguished Service to the officers of the Intelligence Bureau. In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Modi noted that extensive discussions took place during the conference on the domestic and international dimensions of security challenges and expressed satisfaction over the counter-strategies that emerged from the discussions.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi also expressed concern about potential threats generated by digital frauds, cybercrime and AI technology, particularly the potential of deepfakes to disrupt social and family relationships.

As a countermeasure, he called on police leaders to convert the challenge into an opportunity by harnessing the dual power of India's AI, Artificial Intelligence and Ambitious India,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi also expanded the mantra of SMART policing and called on the police to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent.

Appreciating the initiatives taken in urban policing, the Prime Minister suggested that each of these initiatives be brought together and implemented fully in 100 cities across the country.

PM Modi also called for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the police and suggested that the police station should become the focal point for resource allocation.

Discussing the success of hackathons in solving some key issues, Prime Minister Modi suggested considering organizing a national police hackathon as well. The Prime Minister also highlighted the need to focus more on port security and prepare a future action plan in this regard,” the statement said.

He further said that recalling the unprecedented contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the Home Ministry, Prime Minister Modi urged the entire security establishment from MHA to police station to pay tribute to on the occasion of its 150th birth anniversary next year, by deciding to set and achieve a target on any aspect likely to improve the image, professionalism and capabilities of the police”.

Prime Minister Modi also urged the police to modernize and realign with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The statement noted that during the conference, in-depth discussions were held on existing and emerging national security challenges, including counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, cybercrime, economic security, immigration, coastal security and drug trafficking.

Deliberations were also held on emerging security issues along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies to counter malicious speech. In addition, a review was undertaken of the implementation of the newly promulgated key criminal laws, law enforcement initiatives and best practices, as well as the security situation in the neighborhood. Prime Minister Modi offered valuable insights during the discussions and set out a roadmap for the future,” it read.

The DG-IG conference was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah; Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister; National Security Advisor, Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs and Union Home Minister.

The conference, which was held in a hybrid format, was also attended by DGs/IGs of all States and Union Territories as well as heads of CAPFs/CPOs physically, and by over 750 officers of various ranks virtually of all States and Union Territories. .

