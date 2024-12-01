PTI founder Imran Khan found guilty in May 9 cases





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been convicted by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore in cases related to the May 9 incident.

The court denied bail in eight separate cases, citing substantial evidence against Khan, including video and audio recordings of him inciting violence.

Judge Manzar Ali Gul's six-page verdict said witnesses testified about a plot allegedly orchestrated by Khan at Zaman Park before his planned arrest.

According to testimony, Khan ordered his supporters to disrupt state functions, resulting in attacks on military and government installations.

The prosecution provided recordings of Khan allegedly rallying PTI leaders and supporters to adhere to his directives. They argued that undercover police officers, disguised as PTI supporters, overheard discussions revealing the plot.

READ: Imran Khan urges US President Trump to remain neutral on his release

The court corroborated this assertion, noting that Khan's influential position made his statements particularly impactful, leading to widespread violence. Specific dates, May 7 and 9, were identified as planning days for the unrest, which culminated in the May 11 attacks.

Khan's defense claimed he was in custody during the events and cited previous cases where bail was granted in similar circumstances.

However, the court rejected these arguments, emphasizing the seriousness of the accusations and Khan's central role in instigating them.

The judgment also referred to a Lahore High Court ruling involving PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhry asserting Khan's involvement in the alleged plot.

Source: ARY News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofkarachi.pk/46270-pti-founder-imran-khan-declared-guilty-may-9-cases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos