Is the Church really to blame for our obesity crisis?

There's nothing like kicking a man when he's down, is there? Having resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury for its handling of child abuse complaints, Justin Welby (and other religious leaders) are now accused of being responsible for Britain's increasing growth. obesity epidemic. Yes, you read that right. And who is his accuser? None other than the always corpulent and purveyor of oversized memories, one Boris Johnson.

According to our esteemed former Prime Minister, who was interviewed as part of a report on public health before Welby's resignationTHE Church of England'The country's abject failure to provide people with the “spiritual sustenance” they need leads people to “binge.” As strange as it may seem, we would be wrong to dismiss it entirely as the ramblings of an attention seeker.

There is little doubt that Britain is in the middle of an obesity crisis. It's easy to blame food manufacturers. It's easy to blame schools for not teaching us the virtues of a balanced diet. It's easy to blame the government, simply because it's easy to blame them for everything. But perhaps we, as individuals, need to look in the mirror and take some, if not all, responsibility for what we shovel or pour down our throats. Because if we're not responsible, who the hell is? It is true that the Church of England revels in collectivist moralizing. As Johnson states: “Instead of talking about reparations for slavery, the archbishop should ask why the people of this country are so fat and… try to fill what is obviously a painful spiritual void in the lives of the people, which pushes them to binge.

“When was the last time you heard the Archbishop of Canterbury preach a sermon on this subject?” Instead of complaining about Brexit or anything else, he should tackle the real spiritual problem.”

Gone are the days when the Church of England was considered the Conservative Party at prayer. Gone are the days when individual morality and responsibility were regularly preached from the pulpit – a change that is reflected throughout society. It has become the government's job to do everything, including parenting.

But it is not the role of government to feed children. It is not the government's job to ask teachers to teach primary school-age children how to use a toothbrush correctly. This is the parental responsibilityand parents should be ashamed of everyone, including the Church, if they don't understand this. If you're not willing to do the basics of parenting, it's very simple: don't have kids.

We need to stop buying into the narrative that we should all be vigilant about issues like obesity. In his interview, Johnson said that when he was younger, it was “very rare that there was a fat guy in the class. Now they're all fat, and I would be shot for saying they were fatbut it’s the truth.” And he's right. Being overweight has become normal.

Johnson has his own theory and I think he's barking up the right tree. Johnson believes that higher levels of childhood obesity are due to a change in lifestyle. He said: “When I was a kid we all played in the street all the time. You don't see that with kids these days… People were skinnier, they ran a lot, they drank huge amounts of Tizer, they ate Spangles and Curly Wurlies and dog shit… but they spent a lot more of energy and nowadays children sit on it. screens and we are told that it is too dangerous to go out because there are pedophiles everywhere apparently.”

We can't blame children for this mindset. You can't blame the government. You can't even really blame the Church, no matter what Johnson claims. But you can blame parents.

I have struggled with my weight since I got food poisoning on a school trip to the Soviet Union at the age of 13 in 1976. Before that, I could eat as much as I wanted without gaining weight. Since then, all I have to do is look at a Creme Egg and I'll gain a pound. I like to eat everything I shouldn't, that's why I became a type 2 diabetic.

I have no self-discipline and there was no one to blame but me for enjoying a diet of chips, Lilt and cheesecake. I try as I can, I I couldn't blame Justin Welby. I did what I could to improve my diet. I'll never be perfect, but I tried my best and that's all anyone can do.

Let’s listen more to our spiritual leaders on individual responsibility. Let's talk more about parental responsibility and, above all, let's listen less to the fact that every problem in our society is the responsibility of the government. This may be true for some, but not the entire obesity crisis. Much of this depends on us as individuals. And here the lesson ends.