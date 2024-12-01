After Latino Men Voted in Large Numbers for Trump, Here's What They Hope He Will Bring





Some Hispanic men define college differently. Ponjun told the story of a Corpus Christi man in his 40s who obtained a commercial driver's license to get a better job and therefore considered himself a college graduate; he told Ponjun that he could now show his son the value of college education.

But Ponjun warned that some jobs with high concentrations of Latinos become more difficult to do in middle age.

Latino men are leaving because they are the workforce for many of these jobs that require blue-collar and manual labor, Ponjun said. Young men enter these careers, and when they reach 34 or 35, their bodies give out and they are no longer able to move into management, because they don't have a degree or they don't have a degree. They don't have the necessary skills.

The median age of Hispanic men is 30.6 years, while the median age of the general population is 38.1 years.

Hispanic men hold some of the most dangerous jobs, primarily in transportation and construction, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The most recent Census of Fatal Workplace Injuries released by the BLS showed that Latino workers were 30 percent more likely to suffer a fatal injury on the job than other workers overall.

Jun Garza, 43, who was born and raised in San Antonio, co-owns a small construction and remodeling company there. He did not complete high school and was on his own at 15. But he had skills in various trades that he learned from his father and uncle, who often used him for jobs because I was a hard worker.

He was recently injured when he fell from a ladder while pruning a tree at his home. A light bulb went off that this is not something I can do for the rest of my life, he said; the work has already taken a toll on his body. I'm not very old, but I will be, and when I get too old they might not want to hire me.

Garza is currently earning his GED and hopes to obtain construction manager certification at a community college.

Like Garza, some Hispanic men are using their blue-collar skills to start their own contracting, landscaping, restaurant and other businesses.

Latinos are starting small businesses out of necessity, said Juan Proao, an entrepreneur and CEO of the League of United Latin American Citizens, the nation's oldest Latino advocacy group. When they cannot find a job to support their family, they venture to create one. The problem is that they have to finance the growth of this business at scale. Even though there are many Latin American startups, there are not many scalable companies that banks would invest in.

A greater proportion of Latino male-owned businesses, 21%, generate $1 million or more in annual revenue than Latino-owned businesses, 14%. But 31% of white male-owned businesses generate that level of revenue, according to the State of Latino Entrepreneurship Report, produced by the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Although he doesn't have health insurance, Garza said what he would most like the next administration to do is help small business owners like him know what's available to keep costs down , like tax deductions, just like big companies know how to do.

Overall, Latinos have made gains in health insurance coverage, homeownership and inflation-adjusted wages under the Biden administration. But one of the takeaways from this year's elections is that those gains weren't enough to overcome frustrations, particularly among Latino men, over high costs and the impact on their families. Their votes in the next election will likely depend on whether they feel the American dream is coming true for them.

It's obvious to me that they need to see that they are valued as a workforce, that they are invested in as a workforce, Ponjun said, and that they have the infrastructure needed to make this success happen.

Suzanne Gamboa

Ash Reynolds and Sophia Pargas contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/trump-hispanic-latino-men-vote-what-expect-economy-jobs-rcna181915 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos