Brahma Chellaney On Taiwan: US-led dual deterrence is key to Taiwan's security
US President-elect Donald Trump inherits from President Joe Biden a difficult situation for US policy in the Indo-Pacific region, with an expansionist China on the march and threatening to incorporate Taiwan, by force if necessary .
U.S. policy choices have become increasingly difficult, in part because Biden's policy of engagement with China, including investment in personal diplomacy with President Xi Jinping (), has not only yielded little results, but also allowed the Chinese army to establish itself more firmly in southern China. Sea and Taiwan Strait.
During his November 16 meeting in Lima with a diminished Biden, the Chinese strongman showed little interest in easing his aggressive foreign policy or easing China's coercive pressures on Taiwan. In fact, Xi reportedly singled out President William Lai Ching-te by name and cited not one but four Chinese red lines that he said America must not cross if it wants to maintain peace in the region.
The Taiwan issue, democracy and human rights, China's path and system, and China's right to development constitute four red lines for China. They must not be questioned, Xi Biden warned, according to the Chinese minutes of the meeting. In other words, the United States should not even seek to challenge the totalitarian system led by the Chinese Communist Party by promoting democracy and human rights in China.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong's sentencing of 45 pro-democracy leaders to lengthy prison terms for a non-violent offense marks the latest step in Xi's crushing of all dissent and wiping out Hong Kong's autonomy . As in the South China Sea, where China altered the geopolitical map by expanding its maritime borders and building 27 military outposts on disputed islands, Xi's success in Hong Kong occurred without any international costs.
All this increases the dangers for Taiwan. Yet as wars in Ukraine and the Middle East consume America's attention and resources and deplete U.S. stockpiles of critical munitions and air defense systems, the last thing Biden wanted is to greater tensions with China. This explains his conciliatory steps aimed at allaying Chinese concerns. For example, Biden said during his visit to Hanoi in September 2023: “I don't want to contain China and I wasn't looking to hurt them, sincerely.”
The reluctance to concretely oppose China's aggressive expansionism, however, has come at the expense of America's security and commercial interests. It could also make Sino-US conflict more likely in the post-Biden era.
The new Trump administration will have to contend with Xi's desire to ensure China's strategic dominance in Asia, including his willingness to risk conflict to achieve it.
Xi's recurring vow to reunify Taiwan with China has no basis in international law or history. But it raises the possibility that Xi could make good on his promise to take control of Taiwan.
In fact, as China takes steps such as encroaching on Taiwan's air defense zone and encircling the island through large-scale military exercises, it is creating the risk of a war that would transform global geopolitics . The military exercises appear to be dress rehearsals for possible aggression, including the enforcement of a quarantine or military blockade of Taiwan.
While a military blockade would amount to an act of war, an undeclared quarantine of Taiwan to interdict its vital shipments like energy and block access to its ports could be imposed by China's maritime militias and coast guard, the largest and most militarized in the world with the peoples. The Liberation Army only plays a supporting role. In line with China's strategy of camouflaging offense as defense and relying on deception, stealth and surprise to advance its goals, Beijing could blame aggressive moves by Taiwan or its supporters like the United States for inciting China to order enforcement of the laws in its own waters.
The Trump administration will need to be prepared to respond to such an eventuality in order to prevent the strangulation of Taiwan.
If Trump were able to disengage the United States from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, America would be able to focus its attention and resources on the Indo-Pacific region, the center of Chinese expansionism. Trump's re-election represents a powerful mandate to end the war in Ukraine and, in doing so, help revitalize American power and influence. According to the latest Gallup poll, a majority of Ukrainians now favor a negotiated end to the war as soon as possible.
The new American administration will have to prioritize safeguarding Taiwan's autonomous status. This is essential not only for international security, but also for maintaining America's global preeminence.
To be sure, Trump will likely demand that Taiwan pay the United States to help defend itself against China, just as he is expected to demand higher payments from Japan and South Korea to cover the cost of the more than 80,000 troops Americans deployed to Japan or South Korea. South Korean territories. During his first term, however, Trump stepped up arms sales to Taipei and sent top officials to visit Taiwan, including its secretary of Health and Human Services.
Today, the key to Taiwan remaining self-reliant is for America to focus on dual deterrence, strengthening U.S.-led deterrence in Asia while strengthening Taiwan's defenses so that it has the ability to counter an invasion. A strong dual deterrence posture will likely also prevent a Chinese quarantine or military blockade of Taiwan.
Such a strategy could benefit from an economic component, given Taiwan's vulnerability to economic coercion from China. China (including Hong Kong) accounted for 35.2% of Taiwan's exports and 20.3% of its imports last year. A U.S.-Taiwan free trade agreement would help Taipei diversify its outbound and inbound trade flows outside of China.
Taipei also needs more concrete U.S. support to push back against China's efforts to make Taiwan an international pariah. The new US administration would do well to help Taiwan expand its diplomatic presence internationally.
Brahma Chellaney, professor of strategic studies at the Independent Center for Policy Research in New Delhi, is the author of nine books, including Water: Asias New Battleground (Georgetown University Press).
