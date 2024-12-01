His Majesty Sultan Haitham's visit to Ankara builds stronger ties

Muscat His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik concluded his state visit to the Republic of Türkiye on Friday. A joint communiqué issued on the occasion of the state visit of His Majesty the Sultan highlighted the deep ties between the two countries and their desire to support cooperation in various areas of common interest, as well as strengthen economic relations by increasing the volume of trade and encouraging joint relations. investments.

The statement reads: In response to the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik paid a state visit to Turkey on November 28-29.

This is the first such visit at the leadership level, reflecting the importance of the historic relations and close ties between the two countries.

The talks held between the two leaders highlighted the deep ties between the two countries and their willingness to support cooperation in various areas of common interest.

The two sides discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, particularly in the political, economic, military and defense fields, as well as in the fields of science and technology, education, culture, energy and tourism.

The two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening economic relations between the two countries by increasing the volume of trade and encouraging joint investments. They also expressed their aspiration for the success of the 12th session of the Joint Economic Committee, scheduled to take place in Muscat in December 2024.

During the visit, a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed to consolidate the legal basis of bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation in various fields.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments. They also stressed the importance of coordinating positions to support regional security and stability.

They also underlined their commitment to working together to support peacemaking efforts and address regional and international challenges.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik invited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit the Sultanate of Oman. President Erdogan welcomed and accepted the invitation, looking forward to continuing dialogue and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

At the end of the visit, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere gratitude to the President and people of Turkey for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation.

His Majesty President Erdogan underlines his common vision

At a ceremony marking the signing of ten agreements between Oman and Turkey, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted their shared vision for strengthening relations between Oman and Turkey.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed satisfaction with the constructive dialogue during the visit, highlighting the historical ties between the two nations. Our relations constitute a vital model of fruitful cooperation, he said, highlighting the contributions of Turkish companies to Omani infrastructure and Omani investments in Türkiye.

He added: “We hope to expand trade and encourage joint economic projects through the recently launched joint investment fund.

His Majesty highlighted the importance of cultural cooperation, saying it would enrich knowledge and strengthen interactions between people. He also reaffirmed Oman's commitment to peace and stability in the region, with particular support for a just solution to the Palestinian issue. We are confident in Turkey's strong support for this legitimate cause and in the country's efforts to contribute to achieving justice and peace for all.

President Erdogan welcomed His Majesty the Sultan, calling the visit an important step in diplomatic relations. He thanked Oman for its solidarity following the earthquake in Turkey last year and praised Oman's efforts in regional peace initiatives, particularly in Yemen.

Erdogan noted that agreements signed during the visit would boost trade and cooperation in sectors such as energy and defense. He revealed that Turkey would start importing liquefied natural gas from Oman in 2025, marking an important milestone in energy collaboration.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to addressing regional challenges through dialogue and cooperation. His Majesty invited Erdogan to visit Oman. Your visit to Oman would strengthen our brotherly relations towards further progress and constructive cooperation benefiting the two friendly peoples, His Majesty said.