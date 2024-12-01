“Imran Khan's grip on Pakistan's imagination continues





Two incidents of violence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but both very different from each other, except for the resulting deaths.

The killing of 17 people considered terrorists by the Pakistani army on Saturday in Bannu, North Waziristan, underlines the constant resumption of fighting in the region after the severing of ties with the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan.

As Sharat Sabharwal, former high commissioner to Pakistan (2009-13) explained on The Gist, the situation here can be directly attributed to the “ideological affinities and ties” that unite the Taliban and groups like the TTP (Tehreek- e-Taliban). Pakistan).

“The Taliban told the Pakistanis to go and talk to the TTP, which Imran Khan did when he was prime minister, but this approach was discredited because it allowed the TTP to regroup. »

As for the second incident of violence in Kurram, on the border of Afghanistan, it has once again exposed an ugly and increasingly volatile sectarian fault line, that is, between Sunnis and Shiites.

Sabharwal says that although the fault line is old, “it is accentuated by the fact that the Shiites are in possession of most of the land and there are tribal rivalries. When I was Deputy High Commissioner (to Pakistan) in the 1990s, many killings took place from time to time.

But these countries are located on the periphery of Pakistan. The current struggle pits Imran Khan's PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) against the army, led of course by the civilian government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

“Sharif complies with the wishes and dictates of the army, so it is a military regime except that there is no man in uniform as martial law administrator or president, but he makes all the decisions criticism, including on economic issues,” Sabharwal said.

Although the recent PTI march on Islamabad fizzled, the astonishing thing is that Imran Khan, despite remaining in jail for over a year, still enjoys the loyalty of his party and remains Pakistan's most popular politician today.

“Cracks have been reported from time to time (within the PTI) and he has gone backwards, made compromises, this is a sign that people are not carrying out all the instructions of the boss.”

The big question concerns General Asim Munir, the army chief, who has a history with Imran Khan (the latter had him removed as ISI chief in 2019 because he was investigating corruption of Bushra Bibi, Imran's wife).

As long as he is there, Imran will probably have to accept remaining in prison unless he can strike a deal with Munir.

Follow this conversation with Sharat Sabharwal, former High Commissioner to Pakistan, to find out more.

