Key discussions held on national security challenges at DG-IG conference: PM Modi | Morung Express





New Delhi, December 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said key discussions were held on national security and cybercrime challenges at the DG-IG conference held in Odishas Bhubaneswar. Extensive deliberations continued on the second day of the DGP/IGP conference in Bhubaneswar. Key discussions on national security challenges, urban policing and new age threats such as cybercrime and misuse of AI were the focus of the conference, PM Modi wrote on X after s be addressed to the 59th All India Conference of Directors General/Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar. Speaking about the importance of SMART policing, harnessing artificial intelligence and modernizing our forces to be future-ready, the Prime Minister wrote about PM Modi also urged the police to focus on modernization and align with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', while calling for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the police . In the statement, the PMO said: During the farewell session, Prime Minister Modi distributed the Presidential Police Medals for Distinguished Service to the officers of the Intelligence Bureau. In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Modi noted that extensive discussions took place during the conference on the domestic and international dimensions of security challenges and expressed satisfaction over the counter-strategies that emerged from the discussions. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi also expressed concern about potential threats generated by digital frauds, cybercrime and AI technology, particularly the potential of deepfakes to disrupt social and family relationships. “As a countermeasure, he called on the police leadership to convert the challenge into an opportunity by harnessing the dual power of India's AI, Artificial Intelligence and Ambitious India,” the statement said . Prime Minister Modi also expanded the mantra of SMART policing and called on the police to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent. “Deliberations were also held on emerging security issues along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies to counter malicious narratives. In addition, a review was undertaken on the implementation of recently enacted key criminal laws, initiatives and best practices in policing. as well as the security situation in the neighborhood. Prime Minister Modi offered valuable insights during the discussions and set out a roadmap for the future,” it read. The DG-IG conference was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah; Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister; National Security Advisor, Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs and Union Home Minister. The three-day conference (November 29-December 1), which was held in a hybrid format, was also attended by DGs/IGs of all States and Union Territories along with heads of CAPFs/CPOs physically, and by more than 750 officers. of various ranks, drawn from virtually all the States and Union Territories.

