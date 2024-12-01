Live updates: Trump tariffs and latest news on the presidential transition





President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday he intends to nominate Kash Patel as FBI director, indicating he will take the extraordinary step of replacing the current director, Christopher Wray, before his term expires. 10-year term.

As a reminder, Trump also nominated Wray.

Patel has been a vocal critic of the FBI and has vowed to dismantle the deep state, which he says includes elected leaders, journalists, Big Tech moguls and members of the unelected bureaucracy. Patel also called for a major housecleaning of the Justice Department, arguing that it has unfairly targeted Republicans and their allies.

Here's how some Republicans are reacting to Trump's announcement:

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, the new Senate Judiciary Chairman, sharply criticized Wray, saying in a social media post that the current FBI director had failed during his tenure. Grassley added that Patel must prove to Congress that he will do better than Wray.

House Speaker Mike Johnson praised Patel's choice in an article on X, saying he has extensive national security and intelligence experience. He is an America First patriot who will bring much-needed change and transparency to the FBI. Congratulations Kash!

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler said he had no reservations about Patel serving as FBI chief because of his previous roles in public service. Donald Trump campaigned on reforming the FBI and the Department of Justice. So I don't know why any of this honestly surprises people, Lawler told Kasie Hunt on CNN's State of the Union. Lawler added that he doesn't anticipate Patel embarking on a revenge tour or that partisanship will be part of his leadership.

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds said on ABC this week that he was not surprised by Trump's choice and currently had no complaints about how the president-elect chose his cabinet and other positions keys. Rounds said there would be public hearings for the public to weigh in on Trump's choices, and they deserve the benefit of the doubt while the Senate goes through the process of providing advice and consent to Trump.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said he believed that regardless of Patel's nomination, Wray would resign or be removed from office by Trump. Cruz said on CBS Face the Nation that he believes Patel is a strong candidate capable of cleaning up Washington.

Republican Senator Bill Hagerty, who remains one of Trump's staunchest defenders, affirmed his support for Patel's choice. He represents the type of change we need to see at the FBI, Hagerty said on NBC's Meet the Press.

This post has been updated with additional comments from Republicans.

