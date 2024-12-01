KKP propagates copy of tilapia seeds in Karawang





NATIONAL NEWS – The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) will carry out the distribution of saline tilapia seeds at the Salt Tilapia Culture Modeling Site (BINS), Karawang, West Java, on Monday, December 2, 2024. This This activity is the second cycle of seed distribution since The project started last September and was carried out in stages to fill all available pools.

“On Monday morning we will distribute seeds,” Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said in an official KKP broadcast. The first round of seed distribution carried out last year was successfully harvested in May 2024, where the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, also participated in the harvesting event.

Minister Trenggono highlighted that the BINS program functions as a driver for the revitalization of less productive ponds in the North Coast (Pantura) region of Java. With this program, it is hoped that the productivity of the ponds will increase significantly. “BINS modeling is a strategic step to increase the production and quality of fishery products,” Trenggono said.

In addition to encouraging increased pond productivity, the BINS program is also part of blue economy efforts that aim to support free nutritious food programs through quality fish products. “What is certain is that we will continue to increase the production and quality of fishery products, especially those from cultivation activities,” Trenggono said.

The BINS Karawang project was first inaugurated by President Joko Widodo on May 8, 2024, after construction began in 2023. The 84-hectare land used for BINS was previously a shrimp pond built during the era of President Soeharto through the Pandu Tambak Inti Rakyat (PTIR). Project in 1984. The project ceased operations in 1998 and the land was subsequently optimized for the cultivation of saline tilapia.

In addition to the production basin, the BINS area is equipped with adequate supporting facilities including wastewater management facilities (IPAL), inlets and outlets, water tanks and laboratories to support research and development . The production process of BINS also adopts modern technologies, such as the use of automatic feeding machines which increase the efficiency of fish feeding.

