France annoyed by Trump's choice of Charles Kushner as envoy to Paris

The French establishment has reacted with a mixture of resignation and muted contempt to President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of real estate developer, pardoned criminal and his family ties Charles Kushner as U.S. ambassador to France.

Kushner is the father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who served in various senior positions in his first administration. The 70-year-old real estate executive was a major donor to the Trump 2024 campaign.

He also received a presidential pardon at the end of Trump's first term after being convicted of multiple counts of tax evasion, campaign finance violations and witness tampering, for which he served time in prison. He was released in 2006.

He is a formidable business leader, philanthropist and negotiator, who will be a staunch defender of our country and its interests, Trump wrote Saturday on his Truth Social platform in announcing his choice of ambassador, which will have to be confirmed by the government . US Senate.

The news was greeted with skepticism on the other side of the Atlantic. I recommend reading his CV. Juicy as the Americans would say… Needless to say, he doesn't know our country. At least he will have access to the president. We console ourselves as best we can, wrote on X the former French ambassador to the United States Grard Araud.

Does he at least speak French? » asked one commenter. Obviously not, replied Araud. Araud later added: In the madness of the Trump appointments, there is expressed an almost total disregard for human respect, customs and the law.

François Heisbourg, senior advisor for Europe at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, wonders if France would refuse to approve the nomination of this sad character on X. Although rare, this type of refusal is part of diplomatic prerogatives sovereign states.

A French banker simply responded with a rolling-eye emoji when asked for his opinion on Kushner's choice.

Candidates for U.S. ambassadorial positions, particularly for highly sought-after posts like the one in Paris, are often political donors or political allies of U.S. presidents. Among them was Howard Leach, a food magnate who spoke no French but who was appointed ambassador by George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005.

During his first term, Trump sent Jamie McCourt, a campaign donor who, with her now-divorced husband once owned the LA Dodgers baseball team, to Paris as his envoy. However, the appointment of a convicted felon and his family ties is highly unusual, even given recent U.S. diplomatic appointments.

The first American envoy to hold this position was Benjamin Franklin. Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe also played this role.

The appointment comes at a complex time for relations between the United States and France, as Trump pressures his European allies to significantly increase their defense spending. During his campaign, he also questioned continued US support for Ukraine's war effort against the Russian invasion, while France has been a strong supporter of Ukraine. Trump said he would end the conflict in one day, without specifying how.

President Emmanuel Macron tried to use his charm and personal connections to smooth relations with Trump during his first term in the White House, but that often proved insufficient to bridge the divide on issues ranging from the role from NATO to Middle East policy or climate treaties. Macron also finds himself in a much weaker political position today, having lost the snap elections he called this summer.

