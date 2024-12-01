PM Modi urges police to modernize and realign with…





New Delhi, December 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the police to focus on modernization and align with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', while calling for the use of technology to reduce the police workload, an official said Sunday. The Prime Minister said this while addressing the 59th All-India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar. Prime Minister Modi attended the conference on November 30 and December 1, a statement said. In the statement, the PMO said, “During the felicitation session, Prime Minister Modi distributed the Presidential Police Medals for Distinguished Service to the officers of the Intelligence Bureau. In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Modi noted that extensive discussions took place during the conference, on the domestic and international dimensions of security challenges and expressed satisfaction over the counter-strategies that emerged from the discussions . During his speech, Prime Minister Modi also expressed concern about potential threats generated by digital frauds, cybercrime and AI technology, particularly the potential of deepfakes to disrupt social and family relationships. “As a countermeasure, he called on the police leadership to convert the challenge into an opportunity by harnessing the dual power of India's AI, Artificial Intelligence and Ambitious India,” the statement said . Prime Minister Modi also expanded the mantra of SMART policing and called on the police to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent. Appreciating the initiatives taken in urban policing, the Prime Minister suggested that each of these initiatives be brought together and implemented fully in 100 cities across the country. PM Modi also called for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the police and suggested that the police station should become the focal point for resource allocation. “Discussing the success of hackathons in solving some key issues, Prime Minister Modi suggested also considering organizing a National Police Hackathon. The Prime Minister also highlighted the need to focus more on port security and prepare a future action plan for this purpose. » reads the statement. He added that “recalling the unprecedented contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the Home Ministry, Prime Minister Modi urged the entire security establishment, from the MHA to the police station, to pay tribute to the “on the occasion of its 150th birth anniversary next year, by deciding to set and achieve a target on any aspect likely to improve the image, professionalism and capabilities of the police”. PM Modi also urged the police to modernize and realign themselves with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. The statement noted that during the conference, in-depth discussions were held on existing and emerging national security challenges, including counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, cybercrime, economic security, immigration, coastal security and drug trafficking. “Deliberations were also held on emerging security issues along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies to counter malicious narratives. Additionally, a review was undertaken on the implementation of newly enacted key criminal laws, initiatives and best practices in policing. “Prime Minister Modi also provided valuable insights during the discussions and laid out a road map for the future,” it read. The DG-IG conference was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah; Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister; National Security Advisor, Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs and Union Home Minister. The three-day conference (November 29-December 1), which was held in a hybrid format, was also attended by DGs/IGs of all States and Union Territories along with heads of CAPFs/CPOs physically, and by more than 750 officers. of various ranks, drawn from virtually all the States and Union Territories.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and has not been edited by the ap7am team.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ap7am.com/en/90943/pm-modi-urges-police-to-modernise-realign-with-viksit-bharat-vision-at-dg-ig-conference The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos