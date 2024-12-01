MSNBC faces uncertain future amid Comcast sale and Trump election victory | MSNBC





For years, cable news channel MSNBC was a reliable liberal voice in the American media landscape, but with Donald Trump's return to the White House and his own business upheavals, the channel is now in crisis.

The world's richest man and close Trump ally, Elon Musk, may have even jokingly repeatedly touted publicly the idea of ​​buying MSNBC after the channel's parent company, Comcast, recently revealed that it would part ways with the cable news network.

Public fatigue with Trump's re-election and MSNBC's high-profile hosts. Potential missteps in response to this event could make it difficult for the new company to increase the channels' audiences, which were already declining before the election, and continue providing a left-wing perspective on the world. events, US media analysts told the Guardian.

Negative reports about the channel over the past month are just the latest examples of an established American media company struggling to find its footing as people continue to abandon cable TV packages and use instead streaming services instead.

But the recent sharp drop in viewership and reports that Musk may have bought the channel could make it particularly difficult for high-profile programs such as Morning Joe and The Rachel Maddow Show to continue offering an alternative. progressive at Fox News, analysts say.

During Trump's first term, MSNBC was really a center of resistance and criticism of Trump, said Kathryn Cramer Brownell, associate professor of history at Purdue University and author of 24/7 Politics: Cable Television and the Fragmenting of America from Watergate to Fox News.

Whether or not they are able to carve out an identity and a political audience opposed to Trump remains to be seen, she added.

In 2016, an average of 4.2 million people watched CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, according to the Pew Research Center. In 2022, this number has fallen to 3.8 million.

MSNBC briefly saw a significant surge in ratings during the tumult of 2020's Covid-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests and the presidential election, but then declined again.

In October, Comcast's chairman said the company was considering spinning off its cable networks, including CNBC and MSNBC, into a separate company. Then last week, the company made an official announcement.

Since Election Day, MSNBC has averaged about 521,000 viewers each day, down 38% from its 2024 average before Nov. 5, according to Nielsen data.

Afterwards, Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort to talk with him about abortion, mass deportations and his threats of retaliation against political opponents and the media, Scarborough said on air about the meeting.

We disagreed on many issues, and we told him so, Scarborough said, but they agreed to continue the dialogue.

Subsequently, the hosts faced significant backlash and declining ratings.

They made a fundamental business error, said Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor and author. There's a new ecosystem of independent media now, and people have left the Washington Post and they're leaving MSNBC, and that worries me.

Brownell said she wasn't surprised by the morning show hosts' meeting with the president-elect.

Media companies often rely on cultivating relationships with political leaders and presidential administrations. It's part of how they stay relevant, she said. But you can see the backlash with a show that sort of leans left and relies on Trump critics as members of its audience.

The future of these shows is also uncertain due to Comcast's decision to spin off cable news networks as well as channels such as E!, USA and Golf Channel into a separate company.

“When you look at our assets, our talented management team and the strength of our balance sheet, we are positioned to prepare these businesses for future growth,” said Brian L Roberts, Comcast Chairman and CEO.

After the announcement, Donald Trump Jr joked to X that Musk should buy MSNBC, to which Musk responded: How much does it cost?

A split does not mean the company is for sale. Musk, who owns X, was one of Trump's biggest supporters in this election and is now believed to be part of his inner circle. He previously described MSNBC as the scum of the Earth.

CNN reported that bona fide liberal billionaires have also expressed interest in purchasing MSNBC.

I fear that [Musk] “I might try to buy MSNBC, and I'm afraid Comcast would be immoral enough to sell it to them,” Jarvis said.

Even if one of the liberal billionaires buys the network, its ability to be profitable in the long term while providing left-wing news and commentary is uncertain as people stop subscribing to cable.

But after the 2016 election and the victors' constant attacks on the media, many news outlets, including MSNBC, suffered what's called a Trump blow.

Could this happen again once he takes office?

If there is a push from Trump, I think it will be delayed, said Marty Kaplan, the Norman Lear chair in entertainment, media and society at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism . It might take a few beats for doomscrollers to get over the nausea. On the other hand, a media fast can be a popular New Year's resolution.

Even though cord cutting and recent events lead to MSNBC's demise, Brownell said she views podcasts as doing great journalism and believes the diversification of the media landscape opens up many possibilities.

The challenge is the economic question. How do you fund and support some of these other alternative journalism projects? she said. You can involve non-profit organizations, foundations. It's an opportunity to be creative [and rethink] economic approaches to funding truly good, impactful and necessary journalism.

