Indian-American Kash Patel appointed director of the FBI by Donald Trump





New Delhi:

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American Pentagon official Kashyap “Kash” Patel as FBI director. Mr Patel, a Trump loyalist, is a staunch advocate of dismantling what he calls “the deep state” within the US government.

“Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and fighter for 'America First' who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice and protecting the American people,” Mr. Trump wrote in a message on Truth Social, his social media platform. social media platform.

President-elect Trump praised Mr Patel's contributions during his first term, saying he played a crucial role in exposing the “Russia hoax”. Mr. Patel's appointment also reflects Mr. Trump's dissatisfaction with the current leadership of the FBI led by Christopher Wray, whom he appointed in 2017.

Mr. Trump has openly criticized Mr. Wray's handling of the FBI, particularly its investigations involving Mr. Trump himself. Under Mr. Wray's tenure, the FBI conducted a court-approved search of Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida in connection with classified documents, a move that angered the former president and his allies.

Mr. Patel, 44, has made no secret of his desire to overhaul the FBI. In an interview with the conservative Shawn Ryan Show, Mr. Patel proposed sweeping changes, including dismantling the FBI's intelligence-gathering operations and repurposing its headquarters.

“The FBI's biggest problem is its intelligence centers. I would remove that element from it. I would close the FBI's Hoover building on day one and reopen it the next day as a museum of the deep state,” Mr. Patel. “And I would take the 7,000 employees who work in this building and send them across America to hunt down criminals. Become cops. You are cops. Become cops.”

Mr. Patel would work under Mr. Trump's proposed attorney general, Pam Bondi, to restore what Mr. Trump has described as the FBI's original philosophy: loyalty, bravery and integrity.

Kash Patel's journey

Mr. Patel was born in Queens, New York, to parents of Gujarati origin who emigrated from East Africa. After earning his law degree, Mr. Patel worked as a public defender in Florida, representing clients in state and federal courts. He then joined the Justice Department as a prosecutor, handling high-profile international terrorism cases in East Africa and the United States.

Mr Patel's career took a turn when he joined the Ministry of Defense as a civilian lawyer. There, he collaborated with Special Operations Command, focusing on global counterterrorism operations. His work caught the attention of Rep. Devin Nunes, then chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who recruited him as a senior adviser on counterterrorism.

Role in the Trump administration

Mr. Patel rose to prominence during Mr. Trump's first term and participated in the House Republicans' investigation into the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation. He played a key role in drafting the controversial Republican Party memo that alleged bias in the FBI's investigation into Mr. Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Dubbed the “Kash Memo” by the New York Times, the document has become a flash point in the partisan battle over the Russia investigation.

Mr. Patel then continued to shape Mr. Trump's national security policies as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary. During his tenure, Mr. Patel was accused of serving as an unauthorized back channel for Ukraine.

