Adopt a “SMART” police: PM Modi to the cops in the face of increasing digital fraud | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on the country's police forces to adopt “ SMART police mantra ”, with the acronym “SMART” expanded to “strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent”.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 59th All-India Director General of Police/Inspector General of Police (DGP/IGP) Conference in Bhubaneswar, which he attended on Saturday and Sunday, Modi expressed concern facing the threats generated due to digital fraud cybercrime and AI, particularly the potential of deep fakes to disrupt social and family relationships, and called on police forces to turn the challenge of AI into an opportunity by harnessing the dual power of “AI » of India, artificial intelligence and “ambitious India”.

The Prime Minister said broad discussions took place at the conference on the domestic and international dimensions of security challenges, and expressed satisfaction with the counter-strategies that emerged from the deliberations.

Modi appreciated the initiatives taken in urban police and suggested that each of the initiatives be brought together and implemented in 100 cities across the country. He called for the use of technology to reduce police workload and suggested that the police station become the focal point for resource allocation.

Discussing the success of hackathons in solving some key problems, the Prime Minister suggested also considering organizing a national police hackathon. He stressed the need to place greater emphasis on port security and prepare a future action plan in this regard.

Recalling the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, to the Home Ministry, Modi urged the security establishment, from the ministry to the police station, to pay tribute to him on the occasion of its 150th birth anniversary next year by deciding to set and achieve a target on any aspect likely to improve the image, professionalism and capabilities of the police. He urged the police force to modernize and realign with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

During the three-day conference, in-depth discussions were held on the challenges ahead national security including the fight against terrorism, left-wing extremism, cybercrime, economic security, immigration, coastal security and drug trafficking. Deliberations were also held on emerging security concerns along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, as well as trends in urban policing. Additionally, a review was undertaken of the implementation of newly enacted criminal laws, law enforcement initiatives and best practices, as well as the security situation in the neighborhood.

