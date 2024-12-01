Imran Khan was the OG choice for Tanu Weds Manu opposite Kangana Ranaut and not R Madhavan?





Movie casting stories are always fascinating, offering insight into the permutations, combinations, and decisions that ultimately shape the final casting we see on screen. Some of these stories are crazier than others, with revelations that make you wonder: what if this really happened? Now imagine Tanu marrying Manu without R. Madhavan as Manu opposite Kangana Ranauts Tanu. Believe it or not, this almost happened as Madhavan was not the makers' first choice. Instead, they initially wanted someone completely different from him.

Imran Khan was wanted for Tanu marrying Manu?

Tanu Weds Manu is undoubtedly one of the best films in Indian cinema, celebrated for Aanand L. Rai's visionary direction, chart-topping soundtrack and stellar performances from the actors. R. Madhavan's portrayal of Manu was widely appreciated, earning praise for his understated and nuanced performance. However, the role of Manu was initially offered to none other than Imran Khan!

According to a report in Republic, the makers of Tanu Weds Manu had initially considered casting Imran Khan for the role. While it remains unclear why Khan dropped out of the project, there is no confirmation on whether he was set to star alongside Kangana Ranaut or Chitrangada Singh, who was reportedly Tanu's first choice. Although Imran Khan is a talented actor, it is now difficult to imagine anyone other than R. Madhavan playing Manu.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan on Tanu Weds Manu's comeback

Interestingly, while neither Imran nor the filmmakers have publicly discussed this casting anecdote, the actor later collaborated with Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti (2015). Around the same time, he praised Tanu Weds Manu Returns, the sequel to the original film, for its gripping story and Kangana's exceptional performance in both her roles.

Imran even shared his preference between the two characters portrayed by Kangana in the film. I really enjoyed the film and Kangana was superb in her dual role. But I preferred Datto's character over Tanu's, he said in a statement (via Hindustan Times).

Tanu Weds Manu is now streaming on JioCinema in India, available with an OTTplay Premium subscription. Stay tuned to OTTplay for the latest updates on streaming content and movies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ottplay.com/news/imran-khan-og-choice-anu-weds-manu-kangana-ranaut-not-r-madhavan/842ef56fd7643 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos