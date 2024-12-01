How to play governor candidate Bobby Nasution on social networks similar to Jokowi





Candidate for governor of North Sumatra Bobby Nasution (Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta.) PAIR of candidates for governor and deputy governor of North Sumatra (North Sumatra) number 1, Bobby Nasution-Surya, defeated incumbent Edy Rahmayadi-Hasan in the North Sumatra regional elections. Bobby's victory was appreciated because his social media style (medsos) resembled that of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Again, it's an investment, yes, there is Pak Jokowi's name behind Bobby Nasution and Bobby's style of play on social media is almost the same as Pak Jokowi and his family, almost the same, one of a kind,” said Commissiondotco founder Gianluigi Christoicov. in the Crosscheck program Medcom.idSunday (1/12). Gian gave an example of Bobby's style, which is the same as Jokowi's, which is to go to the field if there is a problem, like a hole, immediately come and fix it, etc. “Maybe this is what the people of Medan want, and there are all kinds of them,” he said. Also read: North Sumatra KPU holds PSS and PSL in dozens of polling stations On the other hand, Edy Rahmayadi is not considered a strong figure even if he is the outgoing president. Bobby's temporary victory is considered phenomenal because the Medan mayor managed to defeat the incumbent president. Meanwhile, Charta Politika researcher Nachrudin said that in the North Sumatra regional elections the phenomenon was that there was no other choice than Bobby. According to him, based on several survey results, Edy Rahmayadi's performance is not considered good by the people of North Sumatra. “Even many times when he was in charge, there were often conflicts with several people or there were pros and cons with the community regarding the policies implemented by the North Sumatran government,” said Nachrudin . Also read: North Sumatra gubernatorial election, Edy Rahmayadi excels in his own polling station, Edy 146 votes and Bobby 65 He gave an example, of which Edy had a feud with his own deputy, Musa Rajekshah (Ijeck). His deputy has a fairly large mass base from community organizations (ormas). “Well, that was actually a mistake in itself, as outgoing President Edy Rahmayadi said. So, in the end, there was no better choice. In the end, I just chose Bobby Nasution, right?” Apart from this, Charta Politika also conducted a survey on public satisfaction with Bobby Nasution's performance while serving as Mayor of Medan. Nachrudin said that in several surveys, the public was quite satisfied with the performance of Jokowi's son-in-law. “Yes, in fact, the people of Medan are very satisfied,” he said. Also read: This is the area where the political triangle of Jokowi, Prabowo and Megawati will fight in the 2024 regional elections Unlike Edy Rahmayadi, the results of the Charta Politika survey when Edy was governor of North Sumatra, the public satisfaction level was below 70%. Sometimes 75%, but no more. “Because the basis should be that when the incumbent candidate runs again, he will get at least 75% public approval so that the public can guarantee that he will win again or something like that,” he said. he concluded. For information, based on the average quick count results of survey institutes, the Bobby-Surya couple is in the lead with 63%. Meanwhile, the Edy-Hasan couple won 37% of the votes. (D-2)

