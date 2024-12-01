Renewed civil war in Syria: implications for Israel's security

Amid the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s and the Iran-Contra controversy that prompted the United States to supply weapons to Iran through Israel, then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir notes that both sides of the war were “crazy” and that “we have no power.” reason to wish success to one or the other party.

Over time, this quote evolved into Shamir's statement when asked about the war: “We wish both sides success.” »

The nearly 40-year-old remark resonates today as Jerusalem assesses weekend developments in Syria, where rebels – led by Islamists backed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – launched a new offensive in the war long-dormant Syrian civilian population and captured much of the territory. the key Syrian city of Aleppo.

Rebels led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham drive a military vehicle in al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria, November 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

Major developments

The timing of the offensive reflects three major developments:

First, Israel weakened Iran, Assad's main backer, by directly striking the country and eliminating significant military capabilities, and seriously degrading two of its main proxies, Hezbollah and Hamas. Israel has also shown the world that Iran's threats often exceed its actual capabilities.

Second, Hezbollah, which played a crucial role in supporting Assad at the start of the war, is currently unable to send reinforcements to help Syria. An estimated 3,500 Hezbollah fighters were killed, double that number wounded and put out of action, and its leaders were decimated.

Third, Russia, whose intervention in the war in 2015 essentially turned the tide in Assad's favor, is now deeply mired in its own war in Ukraine and does not have the same capacity to come to Assad's defense that she did it ten years ago.

These factors weakened Assad's coalition, paving the way for the offensive led by the Central Military Operations Command (Al-Fatah al-Mubin), an alliance of radical Islamists and more moderate forces.

What is less clear is whether this development is good or bad for Israel. The situation is very complex, involving competing agendas and ideologies, with both potential risks and benefits for Israel.

First of all, the risks:

If the central command of military operations consisted of Free Syrian Army rebels and Kurds who wanted to wrest Syria from the autocratic Assad and who had a pro-Western bent, then that would be one thing. But that's not the case. Among the rebel groups now controlling Aleppo is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a jihadist alliance linked to Al-Qaeda, which has tried in recent years to moderate its image.

If Syrian President Bashar Assad were replaced by such forces, Israel could face a new Sunni jihadist threat on its northern border, with the support of Erdogan – a scenario not unlike the situation Israel faced been confronted in Gaza: a Sunni jihadist threat, with the support of Erdogan.

Additionally, a resurgence of violence in Syria could trigger a new refugee crisis, thereby increasing pressure on Jordan, which would not be in Israel's strategic interests.

There is also the risk that Assad's military assets, including potential chemical weapons, could fall into the hands of jihadist groups.

Another concern is that Assad's recent showing of interest in limiting Iran's entrenchment and Hezbollah's activities in Syria – particularly in the south to avoid provoking Israeli retaliation that could bring down his regime – could be reversed.

Over the past year, Israel has reportedly carried out some 70 strikes in Syria to prevent Iran from strengthening Hezbollah in Lebanon. Assad, wary of Israeli retaliation, has largely avoided direct confrontation and stayed out of the current war, even apparently reaching out to Moscow to encourage Iran not to entrench itself heavily in Syria as before, in order to not to give Israel a pretext to attack.

Recent overtures made by Assad to moderate Sunni countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, have been interpreted as an attempt to put some distance between Syria and Iran.

The rebel offensive, however, could force Assad to increase his dependence on Iran to repel these advances, thereby reversing any progress made in moving away from the “axis of resistance.” Such a change could bring more Iranian forces into Syria, thereby increasing the threat against Israel.

But the situation also presents Israel with some possible advantages and opportunities.

The most glaring opportunity is that rebel advances against Assad weaken the Iran-Syria-Hezbollah axis.

Iran, itself in a weakened position, will now have to expend resources to save the Assad regime, and will not be able to resupply and attempt to rebuild Hezbollah. Israel has a primary interest in preventing Iran from smuggling weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon via Syria, and a resumption of the civil war in Syria will make smuggling these weapons more difficult.

Furthermore, Iran's resources and capabilities are not infinite and it will be forced to prioritize. The militias he controls in Syria and Iraq will now have to be used to support Assad and will no longer be able to focus solely on Israel.

In Iran's proxy war strategy against Israel, it is clear that anything that pushes back one of the Islamic Republic's proxies weakens Iran.

Israel has significantly weakened Hamas and Hezbollah over the past 14 months, and now the rebels are going after Assad. Although Syria is not a full-fledged Iranian affiliate like Hezbollah, it has been a force multiplier for Iran in the region. It was crucial to Iran's strategic interests, first and foremost as a means of supporting and transferring weapons to Hezbollah, and also as a means for Iran to project its power and influence throughout the region. .

A weakened Assad would deal a major blow to Iran's hegemonic plans in the region, already shaken by the losses Israel inflicted on Hamas and Hezbollah. Every time one of Iran's proxies or allies in the region is weakened, Iran is weakened – which is why Jerusalem has shed no tears over rebel gains in Aleppo.

But while there may be some benefits to weakening the Assad regime, Israel must prepare for the possible emergence of a Sunni jihadist threat on its northeastern border. If that happens, Israel will have to decide when, if and how to intervene.

Meanwhile, government officials repeat the mantra that Jerusalem is carefully monitoring the situation, silently hoping – as Shamir did 40 years ago – that both sides will succeed in weakening each other in order to reduce the threat and the danger that either may represent for Israel in the future. .