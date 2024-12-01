Trump names Lebanese-born Massad Boulos as adviser for Arab countries and Middle East | Donald Trump News





US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Lebanese-born billionaire Massad Boulos as his senior White House adviser on Arab and Middle East affairs, citing the businessmen's efforts with Arab Americans during the election campaign.

The announcement of the appointment comes as the Trump administration continues to take shape, particularly regarding the officials who will oversee U.S. policy in the Middle East, although Bouloss' role was not immediately clear.

Before the selection of Boulos, who is the father-in-law of Trump's daughter Tiffany, the president-elect chose pro-Israel hawk Marco Rubio as his nominee for secretary of state; Mike Huckabee, a strong supporter of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, as its ambassador to Israel; and his friend Steven Witkoff, a businessman with little political experience, as special envoy to the Middle East.

In a statement on Trumps Truth Social platform, the president-elect praised Boulos as an accomplished lawyer and highly respected leader in the business world with extensive experience on the international stage.

Massad is a negotiator and steadfast supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong defender of the United States and its interests, and I am happy to have him on our team! Trump wrote.

Trump's envoy to Arab Americans

Boulos was a key figure in Trump's outreach to the Arab American community and sought to capitalize on outrage over President Joe Biden's continued support for Israel during the Gaza war and, more recently, the Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

It was a difficult balancing act. Trump had repeatedly promised to end the war in Gaza and prevent further escalation, but he had long been the preferred candidate for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government.

During his first term, from 2017 to 2021, Trump had fully embraced Israel, moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, long considered the capital of a future Palestinian state; recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights in Syria; forge a series of normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries; and allowing the rapid expansion of Israeli settlements, which are illegal under international law.

The choice of Huckabee, an evangelical Christian minister who in 2008 declared that Palestinians did not exist, marked the beginning of a similarly permissive approach during his second term.

Boulos also sought to allay concerns over Trump's 2017 bans on travelers from several Muslim-majority countries, an order that was quickly reversed and seen as blatantly discriminatory.

Bouloss' efforts received mixed marks from leaders of the large Arab-American community in Michigan, a key battleground state.

Some embraced Trump, identifying with his socially conservative message or simply seeking to punish Biden, while others ridiculed Boulos for not giving details on how Trump would chart a different course than Biden in the region.

Yet the election was marked by a historic abandonment of Democrats within the Arab American and Muslim American communities.

In Dearborn, the largest majority Arab-American city in the United States, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris received only half the votes Biden had in 2020. In total, the vice president won a just over 36% of the vote in the city, with Trump taking the lead. more than 42 percent and Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate, with 18 percent.

In the family

For his part, Boulos has remained largely silent about his personal views on the Middle East and has not expressed his own political positions.

He was born in Lebanon to a politically connected Christian family, but moved to Texas as a teenager and eventually joined his family's business ventures in Nigeria.

While the Associated Press previously reported that Boulos ran in Lebanon's parliamentary elections in 2009, he disputed that account in a recent interview with Newsweek.

He also denied that he was a friend of Suleiman Frangieh, a Lebanese politician linked to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad whose presidential ambitions have been supported by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Boulos instead said he was not affiliated with any party in Lebanon but remained aware of most of Lebanon's Christian leaders.

The businessman described himself as a lifelong Republican who supported Trump in 2016. He entered Trump's orbit more firmly after his son Michael married Trump's daughter, Tiffany.

His selection was announced a day after Trump announced he would nominate Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, as U.S. ambassador to France.

