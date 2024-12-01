Trump intends to nominate Charles Kushner as ambassador to France





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday he intends to nominate real estate developer Charles Kushner, father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, to be ambassador to France.

Trump made the announcement in an article for Truth Social, calling Charles Kushner a formidable business leader, philanthropist and dealmaker.

Kushner is the founder of Kushner Companies, a real estate company. Jared Kushner is a former senior advisor to Trump in the White House, married to Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka.

The elder Kushner was pardoned by Trump in December 2020 after pleading guilty years earlier to tax evasion and making illegal campaign donations.

Prosecutors alleged that after Charles Kushner discovered his brother-in-law was cooperating with federal authorities in an investigation, he hatched a plan for revenge and intimidation.

Kushner hired a prostitute to lure his brother-in-law, then arranged for the encounter in a New Jersey motel room to be recorded with a hidden camera and sent to his own sister, Kushner's wife. the man, prosecutors said.

Kushner ultimately pleaded guilty to 18 counts, including tax evasion and witness tampering. He was sentenced in 2005 to two years in prison, the maximum he could receive under a plea agreement, but less than what Chris Christie, New Jersey's U.S. attorney at the time and later governor and Republican presidential candidate, had asked.

Christie blamed Jared Kushner for his firing from Trump's transition team in 2016, and called Charles Kushner's offenses one of the most repugnant and disgusting crimes I prosecuted when I was a lawyer American.

Trump and the elder Kushner knew each other in the real estate business, and their children married in 2009.

Tucker reported from Newtown, Pennsylvania.

