Kash Patel to become FBI director, Trump announces





President-elect Trump has nominated his longtime ally Kashyap “Kash” Patel, who has often and harshly criticized the FBI, to become the bureau's next director in the new administration.

Patel, 44, is an experienced national security, intelligence and counterterrorism lawyer and helped uncover the office's surveillance of Trump's campaign and first term. He served as a member of Trump's transition team, advising the administration on other appointments.

Trump announced Patels' nomination in an article in Truth Social on Saturday.

“Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and fighter for America First who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice and protecting the American people,” Trump's statement read. “He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, as a defender of truth, accountability and the Constitution.”

Kash Patel, former chief of staff to the Secretary of Defense, speaks at a campaign rally for former President Trump in Prescott Valley, Arizona, October 13. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Current FBI Director Christopher Wray currently serves a 10-year term that began in 2017. Wray will either have to be fired or resign for Patel to take the position.

Patel is widely seen as a staunch Trump loyalist who will implement Trump's desired reforms at the agency. During the first Trump administration, he served as senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council and then chief of staff to Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller from 2020 to 2021.

Patel has been a fierce critic of bureaucracy and corruption. In 2023, Patel published a book titled “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy,” which examines “the key players and tactics within the permanent government bureaucracy,” according to the book's description .

The media called Patel an “extremely controversial choice,” with MSNBC's Morning Joe calling him “the personification of MAGA anger at the Justice Department and the FBI.”

“I would close the Hoover FBI building on day one and reopen the next day as the Deep State Museum,” Patel said in an interview with “The Shawn Ryan Show.”

Trump appoints Charles Kushner as US ambassador to France: 'a strong defender'

Trump nominated Patel to lead the FBI in the new administration. (Getty Images)

The attorney began his career as a public defender in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after attending the University of Richmond and earning a law degree from Pace University in New York and a law certificate international from the Faculty of Law of University College London.

In 2014, Patel became a federal prosecutor in the Justice Department's National Security Division, a role in which he led prosecutions of members of al-Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist groups.

Patel has served in several positions in the federal government, including chief of staff for the Department of Defense and deputy aide to President Trump during Trump's first term. Prior to his tenure at the Pentagon, Patel served as deputy director of national intelligence and deputy assistant to the president on the National Security Council.

Before joining the first Trump administration, Patel served as national security advisor and senior counsel to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), where he reported to the committee's chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. In this capacity, he helped oversee the House investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and uncovered illegal surveillance of the Trump campaign by the FBI and DOJ.

The FBI director position requires Senate confirmation. In an X-post Saturday evening, Trump ally Mike Davis called Patel “unquestionably qualified.”

Kash Patel waves to the crowd during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada, October 2, 2022. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“I served as chief advisor to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on nominations to the position responsible for the confirmation of the FBI Director,” Davis wrote. “Kash Patel will win Senate confirmation. He will bring much-needed reforms to a broken and corrupt FBI.”

Trump's statement said Patel will work with Pam Bondi, the nominee for attorney general, to reform the FBI.

“This FBI will end America's growing crime epidemic, dismantle migrant criminal gangs, and end the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the border,” Trump's message concluded. “Kash will work under the leadership of our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring loyalty, bravery and integrity back to the FBI.”

The FBI released a statement following Trump's announcement.

“Every day, the men and women of the FBI continue to work to protect Americans from a growing array of threats,” the statement read. “Director Wray’s focus is always on the men and women of the FBI, the people we work with and the people we work for.”

