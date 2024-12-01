Ali Muhammad hints that PTI leaders flouted Imran Khan's Sangjani sit-in orders





PTI lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan speaks during a session of the National Assembly in Islamabad in this undated image. Facebook/@Ali.Muhammad.KhanPTI/File

In a leaked audio, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan suggested that party founder Imran Khan's directives to stage a “do or die” sit-in in Sangjani area of ​​Islamabad were allegedly raped by the rulers. who instead led the supporters to D-Chowk.

The audio was leaked days after the PTI abruptly postponed its march following a government crackdown on protesters trying to reach D-Chowk, triggering widespread condemnation within the former ruling party .

Questions are emerging within the PTI parliamentary leadership as to why supporters were instructed to go to D-Chowk instead of staging a sit-in at Sangjani as ordered by the former Prime Minister minister.

In the audio, which Ali confirmed was his during an interview with Geo News, the PTI chief claimed that party founder Imran Khan had ordered the leaders to set up a protest camp in the Sangjani area of ​​Islamabad, and not at D-Chowk in the red zone.

“The PTI founder had not asked to come to D-Chowk, but to Islamabad. Khan Sahib had said that the final location of the sit-in would be confirmed once the party members reached Islamabad,” Ali said in the audio leak.

The senior PTI leader, in the leaked audio, asked who ordered [the party workers] go to D-Chowk when Khans instructions were clear. “The PTI founder had said this in the presence of lawyer Gohar, Faisal Chaudhry and others,” he added.

Raising questions about the role of Khan's sister Aleema Khan, Ali asked why the latter called instead of party president Gohar.

“The PTI founder had said that there was no place for hereditary politics in our party, so why did Aleema Khan organize the protest herself?” he questioned, adding that Khan had said the party leadership would make the call.

Ali, in the audio, could also be heard saying that the party's aim was to conduct negotiations through the protests on the orders of the PTI founder.

He added that the PTI founder was not aware of Bushra Bibi's presence in the protest and was informed about it by lawyer Gohar.

“The PTI president and general secretary should have announced that the sit-in would take place in Sangjani,” Ali said, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also agreed to it.

“We should have followed our leader's orders and stopped at Sangjani. No one, including Bushra Bibi, has the right to overturn the decision of the founding president,” he added.

“When lawyer Saif had conveyed the message of the founding president, we should have acted accordingly,” he said.

