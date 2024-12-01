PM Modi will restore statehood to J&K soon: Satish





Jammu, December 1: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma on Sunday reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would restore statehood to J&K very soon and keep his word. Regarding the J&K government's promise to increase rations, he said it would be done in a phased manner. There are many gaps. An investigation is underway regarding the distribution of ration cards, bifurcation, BPL rations (cards). We will gradually increase the rations. The work is progressing at a very rapid pace. Soon you will see things being delivered. Sharma, who is also the Minister of Transport, Science and Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services and Sports and ARI & Training, was answering questions from the media on the sidelines of an event in a private school here. He said: Yes, I recognize that there are many gaps across the board. It will take at least eleven months to correct the anomalies and problems aggravated by the mismanagement of the last eleven years. We want fast food from Darbar Move. Yet, the very first thing I want to get back is our J&K state, bequeathed to us by Maharaja Hari Singh and Maharaja Gulab Singh. I am very optimistic that the Prime Minister will help us get there as soon as possible. I am sure LG Sahib will help us in this matter. After getting our state back, we will work hard to eliminate all loopholes existing in the current setup, he said. Being an optimistic person, I believe that the Prime Minister will listen to the voice of J&K and its people. He understands the psyche of J&K, its true aspiration. This (restoration of the state) will happen soon. The media should also support the (J&K) government in its efforts in this regard, Satish Sharma said. On a question on the status of the statehood resolution passed by the J&K cabinet, the minister said: Only (New) Delhi will say. The ball is in (New) Delhi’s court. We hope for a quick decision so we can reclaim our state that was taken from us without rhyme or reason. This will enable us to take effective decisions to serve J&K and its people. The restoration of the State means that our dignity, our identity will be restored. He, however, evaded a question on the status of the resolution, seeking special status and constitutional guarantees, passed by the J&K Legislative Assembly, saying, “I am not the right person to comment on this.” Even otherwise, some related matters are pending. Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for including him in his cabinet, Sharma said he owed his life to the people of Chhamb (his constituency) for electing him as a powerful voice of Jammu. I would serve the people of Chhamb as their servant throughout my life for the love and affection they showed me. This is all due to the services rendered by my father. I will spare no effort to live up to their expectations and achieve their aspirations. I will work hard to raise the voice of Jammus at all possible forums effectively. I will be the voice of the youth of Jammus, daily wagers, farmers, military personnel, transporters and businessmen, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greaterkashmir.com/jammu/pm-modi-will-soon-restore-statehood-to-jk-satish/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos