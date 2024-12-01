Republican strategist calls Donald Trump's bluff on tariffs





In an opinion piece published Sunday, Republican strategist Susan Del Percio advised those wary of Donald Trump's tariff plan not to worry about its implementation because the president-elect “constantly talks a big game “.

On Monday, Trump said he would impose 25% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada until those countries take sufficient action to stop illegal immigration and the flow of drugs like fentanyl to the United States. He also said Chinese imports would face “an additional 10 percent tariff, above any additional tariff” until Beijing takes action against fentanyl production.

If the United States imposed additional tariffs on all products from Mexico, Canada and China, it could generate approximately $266 billion in tax revenue, assuming no business disruption or retaliation. However, these costs would likely be passed on to American families, importers and businesses through higher prices or lower profits.

In an opinion piece for MSNBC titled “Trump's Pledge on Social Tariffs Is a Teachable Moment for America,” Del Percio, who has criticized Trump and his influence on the Republican Party, said writes: “Just because he says something on social media doesn't mean he'll follow through. We know it. Or we should know. Now let's do it like this.

The strategist, who is also a political analyst for MSNBC, gave an example from 2019, when then-President Trump threatened to impose 5% tariffs on Mexico “until migrants illegal immigrants passing through Mexico and entering our country STOP.”

Shortly after Trump made his threat, he announced that a deal had been reached between the United States and Mexico. In it, Trump agreed to suspend planned tariffs “indefinitely,” and Mexico agreed “to take strong action to stem the tide of migration through Mexico and toward our southern border.”

Trump, meanwhile, held conversations with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau late last month.

Trump said his call with Sheinbaum on Wednesday was “wonderful” and that she agreed to “stop migration through Mexico and into the United States, thereby closing our southern border.” Meanwhile, Sheinbaum said she simply explained Mexico's “comprehensive strategy” on migration, adding: “We reiterate that Mexico's position is not to close borders but rather to build bridges between the government and the people.

Trump called his meeting with Trudeau on Friday at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate “productive.”

“I have made it very clear that the United States will no longer stand idly by while our citizens fall victim to the scourge of this drug epidemic, caused primarily by drug cartels and the influx of Fentanyl from China. Too much death and hardship! Prime Minister Trudeau is committed to working with us to end this terrible devastation of American families,” Trump said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Trudeau said Saturday he had a “great conversation” with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Del Percio's opinion piece focused on proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada. She made no mention of China. Trump actually increased tariffs on China during his first term, leading to a trade conflict between Washington and Beijing. An agreement between the two countries was reached in 2020. Part of the agreement included China promising to purchase an additional $200 billion worth of US exports before the end of 2021, which never happened .

Following Trump's recent announcement on tariffs, the currencies of Canada, Mexico and China fell against the US dollar on Tuesday.

“Trump likes tough talk, but he wants respect and admiration more than anything else. Crashing markets, rising inflation, ugly images and bad PR are not his objective,” Del Percio wrote in his opinion piece.

When the strategist brought up ugly images, she was referring to comments made last Sunday by Senator Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, on CBS News' Face the Nation, in which he opposed the idea of Trump to use the military, if necessary, to help him in his campaign. costly plan to deport millions of illegal immigrants.

“I will not support and I will not vote for the use of the military in our cities. I think it's a terrible image,” Paul said.

Del Percio also mentioned a Semafor article published days before Trump's tariff announcement, in which some Republican members of Congress expressed suspicion that Trump would use revenue from the new tariffs to finance tariff cuts. taxes.

“I don't like tariffs, number one. I think the consumer pays them. So they're regressive. It's basically a sales tax,” Paul told Semafor in the published article on November 19.

He told the publication he was still listening to the idea of ​​using tariffs to fund tax cuts, although “I'm a little doubtful” that tariffs would be included in a tax bill republican.

Del Percio wrote Sunday that “Trump's policies worry a lot of people, for good reason.”

“Undocumented workers, dreamers, and business owners are all fighting to protect themselves from worst-case scenarios. But everyone must remember that Trump hasn't done anything yet. Let's be ready but let's not be afraid,” she concluded.

