Prabowo should inform ASEAN colleagues about meeting with Xi Jinping – Academia





As a foreign policy-focused president, President Prabowo Subianto has made it clear that in the next five years, Indonesia will stand out in anticipating and resolving growing global tensions in many parts of the world, such as in the 'Indo-Pacific, more particularly in the South China Sea (SCS). China is increasingly asserting itself by imposing its unilateral claims on almost all of Southeast Asia's resource-rich marine areas. Neighbors expect the new president to continue to play a leadership role, particularly in dealing with China, as his predecessor did. The ten ASEAN members must adapt to the military buildup of the United States and its allies. China also has overlapping problems with those of Japan and South Korea. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un continues to make threats of nuclear war against Japan, South Korea and the United States. It may be only a matter of time before military rivalry spills over into the Strait of Malacca, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. However, Indonesia risks losing credibility, especially among countries with overlapping claims to the SCS, such as Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. The joint statement by Prabowo and Xi Jinping, issued after their bilateral summit in Beijing on November 9, suggests that Indonesia recognizes China's nine-line map. Indonesia is not a contender for SCS but also faces the aggressive presence of Chinese warships and fishermen in the North Natuna Sea. According to Article 5 of Law No. 43/2008 on National Boundaries, Indonesia has direct land borders with Malaysia, New Papua Guinea and Timor Leste, and maritime borders with Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia, India and Thailand. Indonesia has no border with China. The 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) recognizes Indonesia's 200-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The UN rejects China's claim to the SCS and its nine (now 10) dashed line map. So where does the problem of overlapping claims come from? Prabowo and Xi agreed to jointly develop waters where the two countries have overlapping claims. This is a politically binding agreement and therefore President Prabowo should explain to his ASEAN colleagues and our nation what is happening with the joint declaration. This policy change, if real, would damage Indonesia's credibility in the international community. Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed about the latest developments, Viewpoint is the ideal source for anyone looking to address the issues that matter most. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters Our neighbors have the right to know the real situation from Prabowo himself. Has Indonesia changed its position on the SCS and its UN-recognized sovereign rights over the Natuna Sea? From a media point of view, it is indeed a political mistake if Indonesia makes concessions on its EEZ to China.

