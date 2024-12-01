The reason PDIP fired Effendi Simbolon was because he met Jokowi





tirto.id – PDIP DPP spokesperson Aryo Seno Bagaskoro said the dismissal of Effendi Simbolon from his party was not done without reason. According to him, Effendi Simbolon was fired because he met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In fact, PDIP expressed its political position in the 2024 regional elections (Pilkada), where PDIP carries Pramono Anung-Rano Karno in the Jakarta Pilkada. However, Effendi Simbolon reportedly ignored PDIP's political position when meeting with Jokowi who supports Ridwan Kamil (RK)-Suswono. “Well, Mr. Effendi Simbolon met and communicated with Mr. Jokowi. It is a different matter with other political figures, but this met with Mr. Jokowi, before taking a political action different from the party's recommendation,” Aryo explained at the PDIP DPP Office, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Sunday (01/12/2024). He stressed that the meeting with Jokowi was a sensitive issue. Bearing in mind that Jokowi is said to be controversial and has recently committed a number of political sins. According to Aryo, Jokowi's controversies and political sins are considered to have been condemned and criticized by Indonesia's younger generation. On the one hand, he said, Indonesian politics is being disrupted by Jokowi. Effendi's approach to meeting Jokowi was deemed intolerable due to a number of evaluations, which is why the PDIP decided to fire Effendi Simbolon. “When Mr. Effendi Simbolon took a complicit political step, communicating with Mr. Jokowi, it was something that, of course, could not be compromised, could not be tolerated by the party. So, a firm step was taken by the PDIP as firm measures have always been taken, explained Aryo. Meanwhile, he made it normal for PDIP cadres to meet with politicians other than Jokowi. Continuing with Aryo, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said that it was normal for PDIP cadres to meet with the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto. “So, with others, of course the party will then carry out a mediation process, but if we talk about it today with Pak Jokowi, then this is the firm principle that the party has adopted,” Aryo said. “So what you mean is Bung Seno, if you meet Pak Prabowo, it doesn't matter, something like that,” Hasto praised Aryo Seno's words.

tirto.id – Policy Journalist: Muhammad Naufal

Author: Muhammad Naufal

Publisher: Bayu Septianto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tirto.id/alasan-pdip-memecat-effendi-simbolon-karena-bertemu-jokowi-g6lr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos