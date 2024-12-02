Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

A radical imam, whose teachings inspired many jihadists, including the assassin of a Russian ambassador to Turkey, has expanded his influence in Germany, home to a Turkish diaspora of around three million people.

Hsn Akta, a 73-year-old cleric with a history of imprisonment for radical activities, has established close ties with German-born imam Muharrem akr, according to a Nordic Monitor investigation.

Akr, a 50-year-old Turkish cleric, was mentored within the Aktas ideological circle in Turkey during his formative years, which profoundly shaped his worldview. A decidedly anti-Western and anti-American figure, Akr openly shares his opinions on social media platforms.

akr leads a congregation known as Hanif in Germany, to which he regularly delivers sermons in Turkish and German. He shares these sermons on YouTube and frequently travels to Türkiye to meet with Akta, exchange ideas on coordinated activities, and give speeches.

Operating under the umbrella of the German organizations Hanif Sport-und Kulturverein eV and Hanif Moschee Bildungszentrum eV in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, the akr actively promotes the ideology of Akta within the Muslim communities of Germany, which are predominantly Turkish.

This development poses significant challenges to Germany's national security, given Aktas's troubling history. He has radicalized many individuals, campaigns for the establishment of a caliphate and actively encourages his followers to engage in jihad. Akta is also vehemently anti-Semitic, frequently promoting conspiracy theories about Jewish communities in his speeches.

Akta was first tried for his radical views and activities in 1969, while he was studying at the Faculty of Theology at Ankara University. He was arrested again on November 28, 1984 on similar charges and brought before a military court, but was released pending trial on December 12, 1985. Undeterred, he continued his radical activities, founding the Vahdet Foundation (Unit) (Vahdet Eitim Yardmlama ve Dostluk Vakf), July 1, 1988.

The Akta-led foundation was later involved in aiding and abetting a Chechen group that hijacked a ferry in January 1996 as it was preparing to leave the Black Sea province of Trabzon, for Sochi. The 1997 indictment against Akta and its Vahdet Foundation revealed that the hijackers received help from the organization.

The hijackers held 177 passengers and 55 crew members hostage on the ferry, diverting it to Istanbul to draw attention to the plight of Chechens in Russia and demand the release of Chechen fighters besieged by forces Russians. After 72 hours of confrontation, all the perpetrators were arrested. Although they were tried and convicted, most of the detainees later escaped from prison under suspicious circumstances.

Aktas' name resurfaced during an investigation into the assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov on December 19, 2016 in Ankara. The assassin, Mevlt Mert Altnta, a 22-year-old police officer, was influenced by radical clerics, including Akta.

The investigation revealed that the radicalized police officer had attended Aktas' sermons. In his statement to the prosecutor, Akta claimed that he did not remember the assassin attending any of his lectures, but acknowledged that one of his students, Mustafa Akaln, later apologized for brought Altnta to a rally. Akta further stated that he did not remember the content of the sermons Altnta attended.

However, Enes Asm Silin, a Turkish al-Qaeda militant and suspect in the Karlov case, provided a different account. In a January 18, 2017 statement, Silin recounted a conversation with the assassin in which Altnta revealed that Akta advised him to resign from the police, saying the profession was incompatible with religious principles. Altnta, considering leaving the police force, considered joining jihadist fighters in Syria.

The Vahdet Group is known for publishing Misak magazine since 1989. The group also operates a website of the same name at http://www.misak.com.tr/. A review of magazine articles and the website reveals strong support for armed jihadist activities, particularly in Syria. The publication features interviews with Turkish jihadists who fought in Syria and actively encourages recruitment for similar militant activities.

It is clear that Akta benefited from the protection of the Islamist government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Although he should have been listed as a suspect in the assassination of the Russian ambassador, the prosecutor listed him as a witness. Erdogan's ties to Akta go back several years. In 1989, Erdoan and Akta were invited to speak on a panel organized by Islamists to discuss the future of the Islamic movement in Türkiye.

Protected from repression thanks to the political cover provided by the government, Akta expanded its operations in Turkey and abroad, establishing mosques and other venues to increase its following. The group recently built a large complex in the Ovack region of Ankara, the Turkish capital.