Trump threatens to tax China and Russia 100% if BRICS issues new currency





US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS – a group of emerging economy countries led by China and Russia – if those countries decide to issue their own currency. Trump said Saturday that his new administration would not allow the nine-nation group, which 34 other countries want to join, to undermine the U.S. dollar. “The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we sit idly by is over,” Trump wrote on Truth Social – referring to the group whose acronym represents the founding members of Brazil, of Russia, India, China and the South. America. President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS countries if they decide to issue their own currencies. Getty Images Trump said he would oppose BRIC efforts to replace the U.S. dollar on the world stage. Donald Trump/Truthsocial “We demand that these countries commit not to create a new BRICS currency, nor support another currency to replace the powerful US dollar, otherwise they will face 100% tariffs and should expect to tell the review for sale in the wonderful United States Economy, he added. BRICS was founded by the five founding countries in 2011. Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt have since joined, with Saudi Arabia accepting an invitation but not yet officially joining. member. More than two other countries have also expressed interest in joining the economic alliance. Last year, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva proposed that the BRICs create their own common currency, similar to the European Union's euro, to reduce their members' dependence on the U.S. dollar . Under a unified BRICS monetary system, member countries such as Russia, China and Iran could circumvent Western sanctions imposed on them due to their military aggression. BRICS is a bloc of nine countries made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the Arab Emirates united. Getty Images It would also ease Western efforts to isolate Russia and Iran, and give China the opportunity to strengthen its foreign partnerships and challenge America's role as global leader. However, the likelihood of the BRICS countries uniting to form their own currency remains slim, given each country's vast economic and political differences. The U.S. threat to impose tariffs to discourage the move has remained Trump's key tool for addressing socio-economic issues as he prepares to return to the White House next month. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the BRICS summit in October. via REUTERS Last week, Trump pledged to issue an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on all U.S. imports from Mexico, Canada and China on his first day in office. The President-elect wrote on social media that the tariffs would remain in effect until drugs, especially Fentanyl, and all illegal aliens put an end to this invasion of our country! Trump further promised that he would impose additional 10% tariffs on China on top of existing tariffs for failing to curb illicit fentanyl exports.

