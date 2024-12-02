A legacy of growth, cooperation and shared vision for world peace





Relations between Qatar and the United Kingdom have deep historical roots which have grown and expanded in various areas over the past decades. These relations are strengthened through high-level visits, resulting in the signing of agreements, memorandums of understanding and strong partnerships between the two countries in multiple areas. This relationship has also led to cooperation on international and regional issues to serve international peace and security and address global challenges, particularly developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thanis to the United Kingdom highlights the current trajectory of these unique relations and strengthens the enduring partnership between the two countries. Relations between Qatar and the United Kingdom continue to witness prosperity and growth. In this context, His Highness the Amir will begin a two-day state visit to London at the invitation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

The visit includes a meeting between the Emir and Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a time when the two countries seek to consult on various regional and international issues while strengthening their political and economic ties. His Highness the Amir met with King Charles III on the sidelines of the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in December 2023. His Highness also met with the Prime Minister Starmer at the 2023 Summer Olympics in Paris in July. 2023.

Previously, the Emir visited London in May 2023 to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. During this visit, he held talks with former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, addressing several emerging regional and international issues and exploring ways to strengthen bilateral relations. The Emir also visited the United Kingdom in May 2022, where he met former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The visit saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding on a strategic investment partnership between the governments of the two countries. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed between QatarEnergy and the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy on energy cooperation.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received in Doha last September the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Harvey Hoyle, and his accompanying delegation. During their meeting, they discussed bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and reviewed the friendship and strategic cooperation between Qatar and the United Kingdom, exploring ways to strengthen and further develop these relationships.

As part of the distinguished relations between the two countries, the Emir last July reviewed with Foreign Minister David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the prospects strengthening and developing them in various areas. They also discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since last year, the Qatari and British diplomacies have been actively engaged in responding to the escalation in the Middle East, in particular the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip. HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received Lammy and Healey in Doha.

The meeting focused on reviewing strategic cooperation between the two countries, ways to support and develop it, the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as ongoing joint mediation efforts to bring end to the war in the Gaza Strip. . During the meeting, the British Foreign Secretary and Defense Secretary expressed their thanks to Qatar for its joint mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani also received former British Foreign Minister David Cameron in Doha last January. During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the field of development assistance, and discussed regional developments, notably the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories. busy.

In February 2023, the first Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue 2023 took place in London. During this session, the two sides reaffirmed their deep and close partnership, which enables them to jointly address regional and global challenges. They expressed their commitment to accelerate cooperation in a series of common priorities, starting with increased support for de-escalating tensions and working towards strengthening peace in the Middle East, in addition to directing relief to Turkey and Syria after the earthquake, as well as Ukraine and the Horn of Africa. They agreed to work more closely to ease tensions and achieve peace.

Relations between Qatar and Great Britain stand out for their strength in all areas, with the two countries linked by numerous agreements and memorandums of understanding in various sectors, including the military sector. Last month, the former Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel al-Nabit, paid an official visit to London, during which he met his British counterpart Roland Walker. They discussed several topics of mutual interest, military cooperation between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop it, especially since the two countries share strong military relations that have lasted for decades and are have been developed in recent years after the signing of several agreements aimed at strengthening. military and defense cooperation.

Among the most important contracts signed between Qatar and the United Kingdom are the purchase of Typhoon aircraft, which contributed to strengthening the air capabilities of the Qatari armed forces, as well as cooperation in military training and exchange of defense expertise. British forces actively participate in military training and maneuvers with their Qatari counterparts to improve combat effectiveness and develop defense capabilities.

On the commercial front, the two countries enjoy significant trade and investment relations. At the Third Joint Economic and Commercial Committee (JETCO) between Qatar and the United Kingdom, held in London in August 2022, HE Former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, said after meeting former Minister of International Trade: in the United Kingdom Ranil Malcolm Jayawardena that the number of British companies operating in Qatar is estimated at more than 1,200 companies active in various economic fields, stressing that the UK is a leading destination for Qatari investments, which have entered many strategic sectors such as real estate development, hospitality, healthcare, technology, etc.

Along the same lines, Minister of State for Trade Policy at the UK Department of Business and Trade, Greg Hands, said Qatar and the UK have an exceptionally strong and unique relationship. In an interview with the Qatar News Agency (QNA) on January 8, the British official said that the value of Qatari investments in the United Kingdom is estimated at around €40 billion, spread across several key sectors, such as Heathrow Airport, Harrods Department Stores, United Kingdom. Airways and various other prestigious British brands. Trade with Qatar alone is worth around 11.4 billion, representing around a fifth of the UK's trade with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, according to the UK official.

Qatar-Britain relations span decades of cooperation. Since the discovery of oil and gas in the Persian Gulf, British companies have played a fundamental and central role in the development of the oil and gas industry in Qatar and the region. Qatar is considered one of the UK's main energy partners, supplying around 30% of its natural gas needs.

The partnership agreement signed between the two countries in 2010 represents an important milestone in the history of Qatar-Great Britain relations. Under the agreement, the two countries agreed to intensify their high-level dialogues by holding regular ministerial consultations on regional issues. These relations have expanded to encompass bilateral cooperation in all areas, including politics, economy, trade, defense, culture, education, life sciences, financial services, healthcare , green technologies and the Internet.

In the cultural and educational fields, the UK remains one of the main destinations for Qatari students studying abroad, including at institutions such as the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. The number of Qatari students studying in the UK has been increasing steadily for decades.