Strengthening the emotional nature of China's diplomatic activity around the world

Chinese diplomacy often takes on an (emotional) character consistent with the expectations of the Chinese people regarding its communist leadership of China's ruling Communist Party, led by its general secretary, Comrade Xi Jinping, by exporting an image of China's diplomatic superiority. faced with the decline and withdrawal of the American diplomatic role, while the United States of America is no longer the only power that cannot be done without, and China has become powerful enough to participate in the creation of a new world order.

(major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics) plays a major role in the new march of the new era, with China declaring its commitment to the principles of openness, inclusiveness, justice, fairness, cooperation and mutual benefit, assuming international responsibility. strengthen security and stability, cooperation to achieve development and prosperity, and mobilize efforts to establish a community with a shared future for humanity, and the principle of South-South dialogue, to strengthen the language of dialogue, solidarity and cooperation between the countries of the world. South under the leadership of China.

In order to promote Chinese people's diplomacy, the “Xi Jinping Thought Study Center on Diplomacy” was inaugurated on July 20, 2020, which is the culmination of Comrade Xi Jinping Thought as General Secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and in support of the stages of national rejuvenation and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, announced since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the gradual entry of socialism into Chinese in the new era, through the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Therefore, the decision to establish the Xi Jinping Thought Study Center came as a step toward establishing a community with a shared future for mankind and establishing a new type of international relations as central point of Comrade Xi Jinping Thought on diplomacy in the “Eight Points Underlined” and “Fourteen Principles Must Be Respected”, on which Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is based. In this country, Chinese diplomacy and its soft power, through the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, play a major role so that the Chinese people themselves can fully play their role as the main channel of people's diplomacy and strengthen friendship between China and all countries in the world. the world. Since its founding in 1949, the People's Republic of China has paid attention to the importance of the people's dimension in its foreign relations, which is why in 1954 the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries was established. , which is the association from which the China-Arab Friendship Association emerged and was established in December 2001.

Chinese popular diplomacy plays a major role in the management of China's relations with the world, through the network of Chinese relations which go beyond official patterns, through the presence of Chinese communities whose number is increasing in all countries of the world. , to the point that there are entire Chinese popular gatherings and neighborhoods named after him in every country in the world, including the United States itself and in every country in Europe and Africa and in a a number of countries in the Middle East. These are the large Chinese communities that carry with them to their destinations Chinese culture, customs and traditions, in addition to its products.

Here we see that the Chinese people constitute the most important audience for Chinese diplomatic activity. The large volume of Chinese diplomatic activity around the world also sends a message to the Chinese people themselves that China is more committed to peaceful solutions and relations than the United States of America. China's recent diplomatic moves and its announcement to increase its military budget in 2023 for development have raised many questions about the possibility of China becoming a parallel pole to the United States of America, favorable to the emotional expectations of the people Chinese towards his country. leaders and their ruling communist party.

The obvious contradiction between China's peaceful diplomacy towards the whole world and towards the Taiwan region in particular as part of its territory, and its continued military maneuvers around the island of Taiwan to send a continuous message to the United States United America and their allies, is the latest example of the two faces that China presents to the whole world and to the Chinese people in particular, presenting China as a peaceful international peacemaker on the one hand, and a fierce dog baring its teeth to defend what Beijing sees as doing part of its territory on the other hand, which is consistent with the emotional expectations of the Chinese people towards their leaders and their ruling Communist Party.

On the other hand, China has begun to find alternatives to replace the controversial diplomat Zhao Lijian and the “wolf warrior” theory, promoting more moderate figures in the Chinese foreign policy file, such as Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, although Chinese President Xi Jinping continued to encourage his diplomatic envoys to display a fighting spirit in their diplomatic speeches to defend China's view of its just causes regarding the issue of Taiwan, the rights of man, the rule of law and the rejection of American and Western interference. in China's internal affairs.

China is counting on a number of moderate diplomatic figures to promote China as a global policymaker, to serve a number of internal political goals of the Chinese Communist Party and its leadership of Comrade Xi Jinping, calling for “rejuvenation “Chinese Nation”, which is a well-established national concept that aims to restore China's central position in the world. With the clarification of Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision of the future of the Chinese dream, his vision of the future of the Chinese dream began when he first took power in late 2012 and early 2013, which reflects the confidence of current Chinese leaders in the president. Xi Jinping's path and approach to modernization.

At the same time, China has unveiled various proposals for global initiatives in security, development, modernization and global civilization, making it clear that it is wooing countries in the South to tie them all to China's initiative to the Belt and Road to connect China to the world, injecting billions into developing countries, which is what the Chinese people emotionally yearn for to connect them to the world.

As an expert on Chinese politics and the policies of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, when I analyzed Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the 2024 World Economic Forum, Chinese President Xi referred to China's diplomatic guidance. his country by saying: We must follow the trend of history, work to build a stable international order, defend the common values ​​of humanity, and build a society with a shared future for humanity. We must prefer dialogue to confrontation, inclusion and inclusiveness to exclusion, and stand up against all forms of unilateralism, economic protectionism, hegemony and power politics.

Here, Chinese diplomacy, under the leadership of Chinese President Comrade Xi Jinping, addresses the Chinese people themselves, emphasizing Beijing's preference for peaceful solutions to conflicts. The propaganda of the ruling Communist Party of China and its official channels through the Chinese official media and its press addressed to the Chinese people themselves, also shows that the cornerstone of Chinese diplomatic discourse in many parts of the world is that the China considers itself a partner. to most of the Global South, with no history of colonialism and exploitation, unlike the United States of America and other countries that fall into the description of the West. According to the 2024 Global Diplomacy Index report released by the Lowy Institute, an independent research institute in Sydney, Australia, the Global Diplomacy Index confirmed, according to the report, China's diplomatic superiority over the United States of America, according to the report, in Africa, the Middle East, the Pacific Islands region and Central Asia, while the United States of America maintained its diplomatic superiority over China in Europe, North America and Central and South Asia, and that the two countries were linked to the Middle East and the South. America.

The Global Diplomacy Index relies in its classification of the diplomatic strength of approximately 66 countries around the world on the number and size of each of them's diplomatic missions in various parts of the world, focusing on areas of diplomatic superiority of Beijing and Washington, because they are the two greatest diplomatic powers in the world.