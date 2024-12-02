Politics
Jamia warns students against slogans against PM Modi, law enforcers
Warning students against slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and law enforcers on its campus, the Jamia Millia Islamia said no protests or dharnas against “constitutional dignitaries” were allowed in the university and warned of strict disciplinary measures in case of violations.
In an office memorandum issued by Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, the university noted: “Some students are involved in sloganeering without permission or warning to the university authorities against the honorable Prime Minister of India and other responsible agencies of the application of the laws of the country. countries, which are not linked to academia or university.
The memorandum dated November 29 referred to an earlier directive from August 2022, reminding students that protests and dharnas require prior approval.
He reiterated, “No demonstration, dharna or sloganeering against constitutional dignitaries will be permitted in any part of the university campus, failing which disciplinary action against such erring students will be initiated as per the provisions of the university rules.”
The memorandum was the subject of strong criticism from student organizations. The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) condemned the directive, calling it a reflection of the Sangh Parivar's “authoritarian hold” over academic institutions.
In a statement, AISA said: “This directive is not simply an attack on students. This is an attack on the very essence of a university. By equating dissent with disorder, the administration is exposing its complicity in the BJP's larger project to stifle democratic voices. across the country, Jamia belongs to its students, not the BJP or the Sangh. »
The memorandum was circulated to faculties and departments, with instructions to deans, directors and directors to ensure that students were informed.
