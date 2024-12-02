Syria Flares As Russia, Iran Fight Other Conflicts BNN Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — The biggest challenge to Bashar al-Assad's regime came seemingly out of nowhere, and as Aleppo fell to Turkish-backed rebels within days, the Syrian president reportedly flew to Moscow.

Russia's intervention in Syria's civil war nearly a decade ago turned the tide in Assad's favor, but this time his two biggest backers are under strain. Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is consuming Russian resources while Iran finds itself weakened by Israel's sustained attacks on Hezbollah, the Tehran-backed militants in neighboring Lebanon.

The conflict in Syria has been at a worrying stalemate for four years. The country, which borders Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Jordan, had remained relatively dormant as the Middle East convulsed following the massacre of Israelis by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

That changed last week with reports that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a splinter faction of al-Qaeda, had staged a surprise offensive on Aleppo, Syria's largest city. They captured it this weekend and are heading towards another major objective, Hama. In their sights: the capital, Damascus.

The problem for Assad is that neither Russia, which is carrying out airstrikes against the rebels, nor Iran are really in a position to come to his aid, according to Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma. . The rebels based in their last bastion of Idlib may not have even expected a breakthrough, but they are now pressing on.

The opposition far exceeded what it had planned to do and when it realized that the Syrian army was not ready to fight and began to disband, it embarked on a launched, Landis said in an interview with Al Jazeera. They hope to go to Damascus.

Assad is now in crisis and finds himself alongside his former allies. After meeting with an Iranian envoy, the president stressed the importance of support from allies and friends in combating foreign-backed terrorist attacks.

Russia joined Iran in expressing extreme concern over the militants' rout at the hands of government forces and underlined its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic after a call on Saturday between their two most senior diplomats.

The sudden escalation in Syria came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans to create a security zone along the border with Syria and push back hostile Kurdish forces. While Russia and Iran are otherwise concerned, the question is whether Erdogan has spotted an opportunity.

Turkey is a key player not only because it has NATO's largest army after the Americans, but also because it views its fight against Kurdish separatists as an existential struggle. The United States views Kurdish groups as key to defeating and preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State in Syria.

It helps that the United States, which has forces in northeast Syria to support Kurdish forces, has its hands tied after Donald Trump's victory in November's presidential election. The United States has blamed the current conditions on Syria's dependence on Russia and Iran and its refusal to implement the peace process mandated by the United Nations Security Council in 2015 .

Turkey has proposed to Washington that its army could take over the fight against the Islamic State in Syria if the United States withdraws its troops and stops military support for the Kurds, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The United States has not yet responded to the Turkish proposal.

In the meantime, all eyes are on Moscow's response. In 2012, Barack Obama's administration suggested it would intervene militarily if Assad used chemical weapons against his people. When that line was tested and Obama blinked, Russia moved in to support Assad and protect Moscow's interests in Syria, on the Eastern Mediterranean.

With Russian help, the Syrian army retook Aleppo in 2016 after a long siege. It will now take weeks, if not months, to reconquer the city, said Elena Suponina, a Moscow-based Middle East expert.

Russia is reaching out to Turkey to try to resolve the crisis, she said, as Iran's influence in Syria is weakened by Israel's devastating military campaign against Hezbollah and by intensification of Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory. Moscow does not see the need to significantly increase its level of support for Assad, Suponina said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Saturday, during which they agreed on the need to coordinate joint efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation in Syria, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry .

Israel is also concerned about the deteriorating situation in its neighbor.

A rebel victory could lead them to reach the border, while a reestablishment of Assad's army would likely signal an increase in aid from Iran, according to Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, head of the forces. Israeli land.

So, both scenarios are not favorable for us, he said at the Israel Hayom conference.

–With help from Firat Kozok and Dan Williams.

