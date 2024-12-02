Ghana threatened with closure for the first time





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Former Ghanaian government officials and experts predict that GhanaParliament is unlikely to approve a temporary spending budget before the elections on December 7, 2024. This could trigger a close in the country next year. West African country Ghana is likely to elect a successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose term ends in January 2025. Typically, the temporary spending budget is approved in November, the year of election, in order to close the gap. until the new president officially takes office. “We are putting the government at risk of closure or, at best, relying on a spending budget until January 2025,” said Seth Terkper, Ghana's former finance minister for the period 2013-2017. The government may have to reduce interest payments and funding during the transition period unless the expenditure budget is passed in December 2024. If the Parliament of Ghana fails to pass the expenditure budget, it will be the first time in over 30 years in Ghana's history as a cocoa producing country. Ghana's Parliament has been in indefinite recess since October 23, 2024, due to an impasse over which party is entitled to a majority of votes. On November 12, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that the statement by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Ghana, Alban Bagbin, was unconstitutional. Since then, Bagbin has refused to call on MPs, saying it would disrupt the election campaign. “There has never been an incident like this before,” said Patrick Yaw Boamah, chairman of the Finance Committee of the Parliament of Ghana. The Ghanaian Ministry of Finance is yet to comment on this matter. While GhanaThe Minister of Finance, Amin Adam, had set November 15, 2024 as the deadline for presenting the provisional budget. As a result, Ghana's Parliament has just a few weeks left to pass the temporary spending budget to avoid budget cuts and the possibility of a shutdown. Several unions in Ghana hope that Parliament will work hard to find a solution before this problem affects workers. Source: Reuters Editor's Choice: Indonesian company Bio Farma opens vaccine technology transfer with Ghana Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

