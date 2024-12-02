



Ashleigh Fields and the hill 9 hours ago

<br /> (The HillPresident-elect Donald Trump on Saturday warned a bloc of nine countries to abandon their efforts to adopt a new currency by threatening to impose 100% tariffs on countries that try to undervalue the U.S. dollar. His threat targeted the countries of the so-called BRIC alliance, made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have applied to become members and several other countries have expressed interest in joining. We demand that these countries commit not to create a new BRICS currency, nor support another currency to replace the powerful US dollar, otherwise they will face 100% tariffs and should expect to tell the review for sale in the wonderful American economy. , Trump posted on Truth Social. Trump says he's going to impose new tariffs: when will it impact your wallet?

They can go find another asshole! There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US dollar in international trade, and any country that tries to say goodbye to America. The nine-member organization launched discussions around creating its own monetary system at its October summit in Kazan, Russia, where 13 new partner countries were welcomed. While the U.S. dollar is by far the most widely used currency in global affairs and has survived past challenges to its preeminence, alliance members and other developing countries say they have enough of the Americas.domination of the global financial system. The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, all founding members, have spoken openly about their plans to create Unity, a currency backed by member countries and their gold reserves. Chinese President Xi Jinping said the BRIC group is a vanguard for advancing global governance reform and international financial architecture reform, according to the Release of the World Economic Report. Social Security reforms face an uncertain future in the Senate

Bolivian President Luis Arce argued that the shield of BRICS and multipolarity would protect the new member country from Western unipolarity and dollar tyranny, as reported in the article. Many United countries are seeking to break away from the U.S. dollar, which dominates foreign exchange and oil trading, the report noted. International Monetary Fund. However, Trump has aggressively asserted that the collapse would not occur under his administration. The former president promised to slap Canada, Mexico and China with high prices with the aim of using financial leverage for economic and political stability. President Biden and other world leaders have opposed this strategy, urging the Republican to rethink his approach. Nonetheless, Trump said he would implement these unprecedented trade policies the first day. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

