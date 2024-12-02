Judi Dench says her parrot calls her a slut

Dame Judi Dench doesn't shy away from insults, at least when it comes from her pet parrot.

Dench, who turns 90 on December 9, recently met with British media The times to discuss the milestone birthday and life in general. During the chat, the iconic film and stage actress revealed that she has an African gray parrot, named Sweetie, with a penchant for swearing.

She says: 'You're a slut, you're a slut,'” Dench told the outlet, adding: “She said Boris Johnson, but she didn't get that from me.

THE Cats The star continued: She listens to the radio. My God, she's funny though. She is very, very funny. Everyone should have a parrot or myna bird. Their voices are absolutely incredible.

Dench, who lives in Surrey, England, then explained how she's been spending her time lately. I do a lot of things. I did something every day this week, she said.

I'm going to paint on a Tuesday evening. I was given clay so I'm learning a bit of it on my own. What else should I do? I play Bananagrams [the word game]. I am a real demon. And then there's a really good card game called Bitch that we play.

The actress who starred in seven James Bond films also shared that she has signed on for a new project which will debut early next year. But she declined to reveal details, noting: “I'm a little superstitious about it.”

When the conversation turned to aging, Dench said she tried to stay grateful, especially because she had recently lost several close friends.

I think you're lucky to be 90, she mused. My two really, really good friends, Barbara Leigh-Hunt and Maggie Smith, have just dropped the branch in the last four weeks or so, and it's not good. I'm able to at least get from point A to point B and walk around and, boy, do I have a lot to be grateful for.

English actress Leigh-Hunt died on September 16 at the age of 88. Downtown Abbey star Smith died on September 27 at age 89.

As for turning 90 in particular, Dench tries to avoid thinking about it.

It's just that you get a little nervous when everyone says 90. I don't want to think too much about 90, I'll think about it. [turning] 29, she said The times.

Although Dench said she tries to stay positive, she also admitted that the state of the world can weigh on her.

There's no point in having a non-positive attitude, she told the outlet. Especially these days when there are so many reasons to be very, very, very concerned.”

I get so depressed when I go to London,” she continued. “I give a lot of money to [the homeless charity] Crisis at Christmas. We should be concerned about this. There are so many people who don't have work and find themselves on the streets. So many people don't have enough, I mean, it's a terrible, desperate situation.

Dench, who suffers from age-related macular degeneration, a disease that causes progressive and permanent loss of central vision, also noted: “It's disconcerting when you've had pretty good hearing your whole life. If your eyes give up and your ears give up, I dread to think what will happen next.

No matter, onwards and upwards, she said.