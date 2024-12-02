Donald Trump selects his in-laws for key foreign policy positions





Unlock the White House Watch newsletter for free

Your guide to what the 2024 US elections mean for Washington and the world

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped two in-laws to fill foreign policy positions as he fills his new administration with loyalists.

Over the weekend, Trump named Massad Boulos senior advisor for the Middle East and named Charles Kushner ambassador to France. Boulos is the stepfather of daughter Tiffany, while Kushner is the stepfather of older daughter Ivanka.

Kushner, a 70-year-old real estate executive, was a major donor to the Trump 2024 campaign.

He also received a presidential pardon at the end of Trump's first term after being convicted of multiple counts of tax evasion, campaign finance violations and witness tampering, for which he served time in prison. He was released in 2006.

Kushner's appointment comes at a delicate moment in relations between the United States and France. Trump castigated European allies for not spending enough on their own defense, repeating a theme from his first term.

Trump's nomination of Boulos, who will serve as senior adviser to the president on Arab and Middle East affairs, will thrust the Lebanese auto magnate into the fragile effort to enforce a state-brokered ceasefire -United between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trump's Middle East team includes real estate developer Steve Witkoff, whom Trump named special envoy for the region, and his nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

None of the appointees have a traditional diplomatic background and do not reflect Trump's penchant for elevating close friends and family to key positions.

Massad is a negotiator and steadfast supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong defender of the United States and its interests, and I am happy to have him on our team! Trump said in an article on Truth Social.

Boulos, whose son Michael is married to Tiffany, spent most of the last year mobilizing support for Trump among Arab Americans in the battleground state of Michigan.

Boulos recently traveled to Washington to meet with senior Lebanese officials as well as other U.S. diplomats and representatives.

It was widely believed that he would be the next person to oversee relations between Israel and Lebanon, taking over from President Joe Biden's senior adviser Amos Hochstein.

Hochstein informed several people close to Trump about the ceasefire effort, but not Boulos, a person familiar with the matter said. Hochstein has been in contact with Witkoff, Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, and Jared Kushner, the person said.

Recommended

Jared Kushner held several important positions in the first Trump administration, notably related to the Middle East, with Ivanka also serving as a senior advisor. Neither are expected to take on official roles this time around.

Jared Kushner and Trump's son Donald Jr are also key transition advisers.

Born into a Christian family in Kfar Akka, Lebanon, Boulos moved to Texas as a teenager to attend the University of Houston. After graduating, Boulos joined his family's automobile business in Nigeria, becoming the head of Scoa Motors and Boulos Enterprises, which dominate the Nigerian motorcycle and vehicle market.

He is known to have close ties to Lebanon's Christian political class, notably with Suleiman Frangieh, a prominent Christian politician and Hezbollah's preferred candidate to fill the vacant presidency.

The United States announced last week that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ceasefire, ending more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement calls for a gradual withdrawal of Israeli and Hezbollah forces from southern Lebanon over a 60-day period. The Lebanese army and UNIFIL troops are expected to deploy widely in the region, which will be reinforced by a US-led monitoring mechanism.

Additional reporting by Adrienne Klasa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/34f399f9-b680-47fb-aacd-b4de3a213954 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos