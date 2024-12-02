Politics
Ihlas Holding and PowerChina continue strategic cooperation in Kyrgyzstan
Trkiye's Ihlas Holding quickly launched the first stages of implementing strategic energy projects worth $7 billion signed in early November in Kyrgyzstan.
Orta Asya Investment Holding, a subsidiary of Ihlas Holding, signed an agreement with Power Construction Corporation of China (commonly known as PowerChina), the global energy giant with an annual turnover of $96 billion, and l Kazakh energy player criticizes SemArco Group.
PowerChina is one of the world's leading Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) contractors in the energy and infrastructure sector.
On November 5, during the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Orta Asya Investment Holding Company reached an agreement on a natural gas cycle power plant and a hydroelectric plant with the Kyrgyz government .
The projects include the construction of a 1,200 megawatt (MW) hydroelectric power plant in the Kazarman region and the construction and operation of a CHPP-2 natural gas combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 250 MW in Bishkek, worth 300 million dollars.
The agreement took place in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan.
The latest strategic cooperation agreement signed in Bishkek on November 30 aims, initially, to build a natural gas combined cycle power plant with a capacity of at least 250 MW on the TETS-2 land plot in Bishkek.
Ihlas Holding's international presence strengthens
Stating that the two power plant projects that will strengthen Kyrgyzstan's energy infrastructure will contribute to both economic development and energy security, Ahmet Mucahid OrenChairman of the Board of Directors of Ihlas Holding and Orta Asya Investment Holding, said: “We are pleased to implement this project with reliable global partners such as PowerChina International Group Limited and SemArco LLP. »
“This cooperation will be a step that will bring significant contributions to the energy and infrastructure sectors, not only in Kyrgyzstan but also throughout the region. As Ihlas Holding, we continue to work towards a stronger future with sustainable projects. »
The statement made by Ihlas Holding highlighted that the cooperation with PowerChina and SemArco will consolidate Ihlas Holding's presence as a global player.
Stressing that this partnership will make a significant contribution to the realization of the project, the press release states: “We will continue to carry out projects beneficial to society by advancing our investments on national and international platforms.”
“This project is an important milestone not only in the energy sector, but also for regional and global development goals. »
Ongoing investments to pave the way for new beginnings
Haluk Sur, Vice President of Orta Asya Investment Holding, said: “Our main goal is to be one of the keys to economic development and well-being in Turkish states, in line with the vision of the Organization Turkish states. »
“In order to achieve this goal, we have signed agreements on two important projects in Kyrgyzstan. On November 5, Ahmet Mucahid Oren, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ihlas Holding and Orta Asya Investment Holding, signed a contract with the Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan during a ceremony held with the participation of the presidents of Trkiye and Kyrgyzstan.
“One of these contracts is the CHPP-2 natural gas cycle power plant, with a capacity of more than 250 MW. The other is a 1,160 MW hydroelectric plant system consisting of 4 separate dam systems.
“Both are built using the Build-Operate-Transfer model. We wanted to have a strong partner with us during the construction process of these giant projects and we decided to cooperate with POwerChina, the world's largest energy company.
Sur further highlighted: “In addition, we have reached an agreement with Semarco LLP, one of the largest companies in Kazakhstan. »
“This partnership will jointly manage the engineering, procurement and construction works and provide financial support for the project. This contract, which includes POwerChina and Semarco LLC on the one hand and Orta Asya Investment Holding, a subsidiary of Ihlas Holding, on the other hand, will pave the way for these gigantic investment projects signed by A. Mucahid Oren in Bishkek as during a highway.”
Global Project Partner, Experience
PowerChina, among the global players in clean energy, thermal energy and infrastructure projects, has signed numerous projects across the world.
These projects include the Dawood HydroChina Wind Power Project in Pakistan, the Nam Ou River Progressive Dam Project in Laos, and the Dau Tieng Solar Power Project in Vietnam.
Semarco, which has strong expertise in the natural gas, oil and infrastructure sectors, contributes to trade in the region with the Kashagan Oilfield Marine Structures Project and the Aktau Port Project in the maritime domain in Kazakhstan.
