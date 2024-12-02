Donald Trump chooses Charles Kushner, father of Jared, as new ambassador to France





President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday named his son-in-law Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, as the new ambassador to France, a key role in managing strained relations between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Kushner, an infamous New Jersey figure, is a wealthy real estate executive who was convicted and imprisoned in 2005 after pleading guilty to 16 federal counts of filing false tax returns, one count of making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and one count. in retaliation against a cooperating witness and was later pardoned by Trump in the final days of his first term.

He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist and dealmaker who will be a strong advocate for our country and its interests, Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media site. Together, we will strengthen the partnership of the Americas with France, our oldest ally and one of our greatest!

Kushner, 70, had a strong position in real estate in the early 2000s before running into legal trouble and pleading guilty in 2004. As part of his plea at the time, he admitted to targeting his brother-in-law, William Schulder, a former employee became a witness for federal prosecutors in their case against the elder Kushner. The plot involved Kushner hiring a sex worker to lure Schulder to a motel room, have sex with him, and film him with a hidden camera. This tape will then be sent to Schulder's wife, Kushner's sister, as an intimidation move.

Alas, Kushner's plan did not work and he was sentenced to two years in prison, but was released early in 2006.

However, he found justification with Trump's pardon more than a decade later.

Trump granted Kushner a pardon as part of a wave of 26 pardons he issued about a month into his first term, alongside other close aides including Paul Manafort, his 2016 campaign chairman, and Roger J. Stone Jr., a longtime ally and informal adviser, the New York Times reported in its Saturday article on Trump's choice. Jared and Charles Kushner, according to the Times, played key roles in Trump's decision to grant the pardon.

Kushner's original case was none other than Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey who was then a United States attorney. Christie, who has become a vocal critic of Trump, called Kushner's misconduct one of the most repugnant and disgusting crimes I have prosecuted…and I was the U.S. attorney in the New Jersey during a 2019 interview with PBS.

UNITED STATES – AUGUST 18: U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Christie speaks to the media after Charles Kushner, the number one donor to New Jersey Governor James McGreevey's 2001 campaign, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court from Newark, New Jersey, August 18. 2004. Kushner pleaded guilty to lying about political donations, tax fraud and filming a government witness having sex with a call girl. (Photo by Rick Maiman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/donald-trump-charles-kushner-ambassador-to-france The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos