Nepal Prime Minister Oli will begin a four-day visit to China on Monday, likely to discuss revival of stalled BRI projects | World News
Beijing and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will travel to China on Monday for a four-day visit during which the two sides are expected to discuss a new plan to revive BRI projects, which have not materialized even after seven years of signing with great fanfare.
Oli will make an official visit to China from December 2 to 5, during which Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet him. Premier Li Qiang and other officials will hold talks with him, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Friday.
“Oli visited China twice as Prime Minister of Nepal and made important contributions to the development of China-Nepal relations,” Mao said, acknowledging his efforts to forge closer ties with Beijing, notably by signing a transit treaty to reduce his country's dependence on India. landlocked country.
“The leaders of the two countries will have in-depth exchanges of views on deepening our traditional friendship, expanding Belt and Road cooperation, as well as exchanges and cooperation in various fields, as well as as on international and regional issues of common interest,” she said.
Oli, seen as a pro-China leader, heads a coalition government comprising his Communist Party of Nepal and the Nepal Congress, which seeks balanced relations with China and India.
Oli will break from the usual practice of Nepali prime ministers making India their first destination in the neighborhood after taking office, amid media reports that he has not received an invitation from New Delhi.
Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba of the Nepali Congress visited India after assuming office and held in-depth talks with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.
The aim of Olis' visit was to revive the Belt and Road Initiative projects signed between the two countries in 2017, according to Nepali media. Kathmandu was one of the first signatories to the BRI in South Asia.
But significantly, no project under the BRI has been implemented so far, according to a report in Nepali daily The Kathmandu Post.
The BRI is a mega connectivity project that connects China to Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia and Europe.
The two sides are now preparing to sign the second framework, an expanded version of the cooperation document that explicitly focuses on seeking grants from China to finance the projects identified there, the newspaper reported.
Projects likely to be signed during Olis' visit included road projects forming part of the Koshi Corridor, which aims to connect Nepal to Shigatse in Tibet, the report said.
It remains to be seen whether the two sides will decide to continue with the railway project linking the two countries through the Himalayan mountains, which is estimated to cost more than three billion dollars, taking into account Nepal's decision to take out loans from China.
China funded the feasibility study but wants Nepal to share the costs.
Ahead of his visit, Oli said he would not seek Chinese loans due to concerns over the debt trap and added that Kathmandu would instead seek grants.
Foreign Minister Deuba visited China last week and held in-depth talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in the Chinese city of Chengdu, sharing Nepal's views on the revival of BRI projects.
After meeting Wang, she returned to Kathmandu to inform Oli and will accompany him on his visit.
“We signed the BRI framework in 2017 and the aid and support we receive from China is now on the periphery of the BRI. Things have not progressed beyond that,” Deuba told reporters. media upon his return from Chengdu on Saturday.
“We mainly focus on projects related to cross-border connectivity and infrastructure. The two sides agreed on the modalities for future cooperation under the BRI,” she said according to the Post.
“During my meeting with Wang, I made it clear that we are not able to take out loans to finance the projects. They listened carefully to our concerns,” she said.
Our debt now represents 41 percent of GDP, which is alarming, she said.
The private sector can take out loans, but the government is not able to do so, she said in a Post article, as cited by the Post.
